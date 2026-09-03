Atif Aslam says Coke Studio Pakistan has ‘magic’ that Indian version lacks, regrets singing ‘Tere Liye’

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam is making headlines after he opened up about the creative differences between Coke Studio Pakistan and Coke Studio Bharat, offering his perspective on why he feels the Pakistani edition has a distinct edge. According to Atif, the key difference comes down to the musical roots and creative freedom given to artists.

Speaking about the two versions, Atif said that while the compositions on both sides are good, he feels the deeper roots of the music are missing from the Indian version.

“Jaadu. Compositions jo hain, wo dono taraf ki achhi hain, lekin jo hamara music hai, uski jo roots hain, I think wo missing hain (Magic. The compositions on both sides are good, but I think what’s missing is the roots of our music),” he shared in an interview with India Today.