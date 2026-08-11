Atif Aslam reacts to India ban, thanks those who banned him: ‘Fans are listening over VPN’

Atif Aslam has opened up about his nearly decade-long absence from India, recalling how Pakistani artistes were barred from working in the country and saying his Indian fans have continued to find ways to listen to his music.

In a conversation with Kris Fade, the Pakistani singer said the restrictions changed the course of his career but also gave him an opportunity to explore himself as an independent musician.

Talking about his absence from the Indian music industry, Atif Aslam said the restrictions were part of a wider decision concerning Pakistani artistes.

“It’s been almost 10 years since I was banned in India. That was the decision of the Indian government; they decided to ban artistes from Pakistan. Indian artistes are also banned in Pakistan now.”

The restrictions on Pakistani artistes in India intensified in 2016 amid heightened tensions between the two countries. That year, an Atif Aslam concert in Gurgaon was cancelled after the district administration advised organisers to defer the event. Political groups had also protested against Pakistani artistes performing in India.

In September 2016, the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association passed a resolution against hiring Pakistani artistes, actors and technicians until relations between the two countries improved.

The restrictions were further reinforced in 2019 after the Pulwama terror attack, when the All India Cine Workers Association announced a ban on Pakistani artistes working in the Indian film industry.

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‘My fans are listening over VPN’

Atif Aslam said that despite not having released a song in India for years, his music continues to reach his Indian listeners.

“For the past 10 years, I haven’t done a song there. My fans are listening over VPN and they burn the CDs and give them to people. Not that I appreciate piracy, but music will reach wherever it has to reach.”

He compared the situation with the way his own music career began, when songs spread through physical formats and word of mouth.

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“That is how my first single got out. Nobody knew who the guy was. The song became famous; it became a huge success all over radio, CDs and cassettes.”

‘If you love my music, you know where to find me’

Atif Aslam also had a message for the Indian fans who have continued to support him despite his absence from the country.

“It’s alright that there are certain artistes you get to hear, but I bet if you love me enough, you will know where to find me. If you love my music, you know where to find me. My music will definitely reach you.”

He said he does not want his fans to feel disappointed about not being able to see him work in India.

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“Don’t feel bad about it, don’t feel sad about it. I always wanted to tell you that I miss you guys. I don’t miss working over there, but I miss you guys.”

For Atif Aslam, the experience also had an unexpected upside. He said being away from playback singing pushed him towards making more of his own music.

“I have learnt a lot from playback singing and if this ban didn’t happen, I think I would be unable to make my own music. So I thank you guys for that as well.”

He expressed gratitude to the fans who have continued to support his work.

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“I really appreciate that you guys have stood by me. You pour so much love at my concerts and albums and love my songs.”

Atif even said he was grateful to those who had prevented him from working in India because the experience forced him to look inward as an artiste.

“I thank those who have banned me as well, otherwise I wouldn’t be able to explore myself.”

Atif Aslam’s popularity in India

Atif Aslam’s connection with Indian listeners began even before his Bollywood career. Atif was part of the Pakistani rock band Jal, and “Aadat” became the song that took his voice to a wider audience. He later included a version of the song in his debut solo album Jal Pari, released in 2004. The album became a major success.

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His Bollywood playback debut came with “Woh Lamhe” from Zeher in 2005. He subsequently became one of the most recognisable Pakistani voices in Hindi film music, recording songs such as “Tera Hone Laga Hoon”, “Pehli Nazar Mein”, “Tu Jaane Na”, “Jeena Jeena” and “Dil Diyan Gallan.”

From Jal to a major solo career

Atif Aslam’s career, however, extends well beyond Bollywood. After the success of Jal Pari, he released albums including Doorie and Meri Kahani and established himself as one of Pakistan’s leading contemporary singers. He has also performed internationally and ventured into acting, making his film debut in the 2011 Pakistani film Bol.

He received Pakistan’s Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2008, becoming the youngest recipient of the civilian honour.