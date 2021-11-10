Astroworld Tragedy: Indian-origin student Bharti Shahani brain dead, father says ‘chances of survival are nothing’

Bharti Shahani, a 22-year-old Texas A&M University student, has been declared brain dead after she was injured in the Astroworld Festival crowd surge last weekend, her family told ABC 13 Houston. At least eight people died during a Travis Scott concert, when a crowd of 50,000 rushed to the stage. The singer said in a statement that he is ‘absolutely devastated’ by the events, and told Variety that he will cover the funeral costs of the deceased.

Bharti is currently on a ventilator, and her family is deliberating their next move. Bharti, her sister Namrata Shahani and cousin Mohit Bellani attended the concert together, but were separated from each other in the chaos that ensued. Namrata and Mohit both lost their cell phones and couldn’t contact Bharti. “Once we let go of her hand, the next time we saw her, we were in the ER,” Namrata said.

Bharti was taken to the Houston Methodist Hospital by ambulance, while her parents went from hospital to hospital before they eventually found her. “They took us to her room, and she was bleeding and on a ventilator. Me and my wife were too shocked. We can’t even stand in there,” her father, Sunny Shahani, said. He added, “The doctors, they say the chances of survival are nothing, which I have not even spoken to my wife until now. We keep saying we’ll pray. I request all of Houston to pray for her. Maybe the prayers might work as a miracle for her.”

Her cousin said that a tragedy like this should ‘never happen to anyone ever again’. Describing the harrowing incident, he said, “Once one person fell, people started toppling like dominos. It was like a sinkhole. People were falling on top of each other. There were like layers of bodies on the ground, like two people thick. We were fighting to come up to the top and breathe to stay alive.”

Bharti has been studying electronics systems engineering at university, and is set to graduate in the spring. Her family has set up a GoFundMe for her. The Associated Press reports that more than a dozen lawsuits have been filed so far against Scott and several companies, including entertainment giant Live Nation, concert promoter ScoreMore, a nonprofit managing the Houston-owned venue.