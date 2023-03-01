Astro’s Rocky exits the group and shares emotional note, distraught fans blame band’s agency: ‘They were complete…’

The South Korean band Astro, which recently completed seven years, will now function as a five-member group. The band’s agency Fantagio announced the exit of Rocky, after his contract with the agency expired. Fantagio also announced that the rest of Astro will continue activities as a five-member group, though they will be “focusing on unit and solo activities for the time being.” In December, JinJin, Cha Eun-woo, Moonbin, and Sanha all renewed their contracts with Fantagio. MJ, who is currently serving in the military, will discuss his contract renewal after he returns.

The notice from Fantagio read, “First, we would like to sincerely thank all the fans who give ASTRO their love and support. After a deep discussion with Rocky, who has been with us as a member of ASTRO for the past seven years, it has been decided that he will be ending both his exclusive contract with our agency and his activities as a member of ASTRO. We thank Rocky for doing his utmost for a long time as a member of ASTRO, and we will be sincerely rooting for Rocky in the future. We also thank the many fans who have supported and watched over Rocky, and we ask that you continue to give Rocky your unchanging interest and support as he makes a fresh start.

ASTRO will continue on as a five-member group in the future, and together with Fantagio, the members will be focusing on unit and solo activities for the time being. We plan to actively give them our unsparing support so that [the members] can be active in a wide variety of areas. We ask that you continue to give the ASTRO members lots of interest and support. Thank you.”

Rocky also left a message for fans and penned a letter saying, “I’m greeting fans after a while. I want to apologise for not bringing good news for everyone, but I thought it was right for arohas (fanbase name) to hear this news and so I am writing a letter here. I will be leaving Fantagio, with who I have been for 14 years and will end my activities with Astro.” He said that his moments spent as Astro’s Rocky were ‘precious’ to him and called his members the biggest strengths. “No matter where I am, I will not forget the memories I made with the members and Arohas, and will cherish them.”

Fans are rather upset with the news. One fan shared a video of their performances and wrote, “Astro‘s one dance break will never be the same again without rocky as center, astro always looks powerful when they’re complete as six.” Others blamed the agency and wrote, “Rocky said he’s still ASTRO probably to let us know it wasn’t his decision to leave the group. i will never believe he wanted this unless he says so.” One wrote, “why do I feel like fantagio did not even give him a choice to stay in astro when rocky chose to leave the company. it was either you stay in both or leave both. and that’s why rocky‘s caption was ‘i still ‘, a hint that he would have stayed in the group given the chance.”