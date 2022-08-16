scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Asim Riaz song Jeene De: Bigg Boss 13 star should now take a break from singing

Asim Riaz on Tuesday dropped Jeene De, a rap song about his struggle and proving the naysayers wrong.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
August 16, 2022 6:17:38 pm
asim riaz, jeene de songAsim Riaz's Jeene De song is out.

Bigg Boss 13 star Asim Riaz started as a model and actor, but now he seems to have turned full-time7 rapper. On Tuesday, Asim released “Jeene De”, a song where he has been credited as composer, rapper and lyricist. While fans may like whatever he does, we feel Asim should take a break from singing and focus on his other talents.

With very basic lyrics and no rhythm, “Jeene De” comes across as a juvenile attempt. It’s sad because Asim has previously done better. The song targets the youth and talks about the ‘live and let live’ philosophy. Asim is also seen questioning people who have tried to pull him down and talking about his struggle period.

Asim Riaz's Nights n Fights gets featured on New York's Times Square, brother Umar says 'Sky is the limit'

Watch Asim Riaz’s song Jeene De:

Fans dropped heartfelt messages in the comments section of the song. A fan wrote, “Asim has been hustling from more than 10 years, he remained focused on his goal and never gave up. Asim’s journey is really motivating for his fan’s. Today he’s a youth icon and inspiration of millions. A guy from Jammu who started his career as a model and today he has reached Time Square by his own hard work. He’s growth as an actor is really impressive.” Another fan commented, “When you feel like giving up, look back at how far you’ve come. Be strong, stay on your path. Never stop going.”

Having started his career as a model, Asim Riaz found worldwide fame after participating in Bigg Boss 13. His relationship with friend-turned-foe Sidharth Shukla made him the centre of attention on the show. It was also on the reality series that he met the love of his life, Himanshi Khurana. The two are still going strong, and often share photos with each other.

