Asim Riaz’s Skyhigh to feature girlfriend Himanshi Khurana, watch the teaser

Asim Riaz announced his new single earlier this month. On Sunday, he dropped a teaser, which left his fans excited. The teaser featured Asim but also had a surprise for his fans. The video gave a glimpse of Himanshi Khurana. Sharing the teaser, Asim informed that apart from Himanshi, the song will also feature his brother Umar Riaz.

Asim’s Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Vishal Aditya Singh was all praise for the teaser. “Bhai mera flying high, congratulations,” he wrote in the comment section. His fans also expressed their excitement for the new song.

‘Skyhigh’ will be Asim’s yet another collaboration with Himanshi. The two have earlier featured in several singles including ‘Kalla Sohna Nai’, ‘Khyaal Rakhya Kar’, ‘Afsos Karoge’ and others. Asim and Himanshi met in Bigg Boss 13. The duo fell in love during the show and have been strong since then.

‘Skyhigh’ marks Asim’s second project as a singer-rapper. On Eid earlier this year, Asim debuted as a singer-rapper with ‘Back To Start.’ The single received immense love and praise from Asim’s friends and fans. Varun Dhawan was one of the celebrities to praise Asim’s debut as a rapper. Praising the tune, Varun wrote, “You are achieving everything you set out to do.”

‘Skyhigh’ will be out July 13th, on Asim’s birthday.