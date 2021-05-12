Asim Riaz flaunts chiselled body in teaser of Back To Start music video

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz dropped a huge surprise for his fans on Wednesday. The actor, who is all set to debut as a rapper with “Back To Start”, posted the first look and teaser of the song’s music video on his social media platforms. The actor informed fans that the song will release on Eid.

The “Back To Start” teaser features Asim running. His fans also get a glimpse of his chiselled body.

To be released under the label of Sony Music India on Eid, “Back To Start” depicts Asim’s struggle and hustle from the beginning of his career. He took to his social media and wrote, “ASIM SQUAD, this is for real! Get ready to go #backtostart The rap hustle is about to begin. Stay tuned.” He also called the song a “beginning of a journey”.

As soon as he dropped the teaser, his fans started to drop comments in praise of Asim and his journey. “Model to rapper, this journey of Asim is amazing. Future star,” one of his followers wrote in the comments section of the teaser.

Asim Riaz, who rose to fame with the reality show Bigg Boss 13, had earlier spoken about his love for rap. He said, “I love rap because it talks about the pain authentically from the ghetto. It moves me.”

On the work front, Asim was last seen in the music video of “Saiyyonee”, which went onto become a hit. He also featured in several music videos with his partner Himanshi Khurana, who was also one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 13.