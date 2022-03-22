Asim Riaz’s Nights n Fights gets featured on New York’s Times Square, brother Umar says ‘Sky is the limit’

Actor-rapper Asim Riaz’s latest rap song “Nights n Fights” was recently featured on one of the billboards on New York’s Times Square. The song is crooned by Asim and Jasmin Walia.

As soon as Asim shared photos of “Nights n Fights” at Times Square, his fans and friends congratulated the actor-rapper on the achievement. Asim’s girlfriend Himanshi Khurana commented, “Yeaaaaaaa 🙌🙌” His brother Umar Riaz wrote, “Sky is limit.” Zareen Khan took to the comments section and wrote, “Great going buddy!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ASIM RIAZ 👑 (@asimriaz77.official)

Fans also expressed how they are proud of Asim Riaz and his journey. “Started from the bottom, now we here,” a comment read, while another fan mentioned, ” Haters gonna hate but you are always shinning like a star.”

“Nights n Fights” was released on Monday. The track is composed by Tyron Hapi and Jasmin Walia.