Tuesday, June 07, 2022
Asim Riaz features in mediocre music video Dil Todiye, watch

Bigg Boss fame Asim Riaz features in a brand new romantic track, but even his presence cannot rescue Dil Todiye from the depths of mediocrity.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 7, 2022 7:43:34 pm
asim riazAsim Riaz in a still from the song.

We have some good news for Asim Riaz fans. The former Bigg Boss contestant features in the music video of a new romantic track called “Dil Todiye”, which has been crooned by Ankit Tiwari.

The music video actually has a disturbing ending (TRIGGER WARNING), with Asim’s character contemplating suicide. However, in the next moment, when his partner, who had been cheating on him, turns up at his doorstep, Asim shoots her dead.

The lyrics by Gagan Wadali are mediocre at best, and the music video shot by Pallappothhula Chakravarty is as average as they come. Basically, the music video has nothing new or interesting to offer, perhaps barring Ankit’s pitch-perfect vocals.

Talking about “Dil Todiye”, Asim Riaz said in a statement, “The song has a vulnerability in its lyrics & that’s what moved me when I first heard the song. It perfectly captures the pain and angst the protagonist goes through, portraying a war between hearts and I am glad I got to bring the same intense flavor to the song. I had a great time shooting the song with the BCC Music team & Asma, and I am looking forward to seeing the reaction from the audience for our chemistry as well as for the song.”

Singer Ankit Tiwari added, “Dil Todiye is exceptionally close to my heart and I tried to bring a sense of distinctiveness with all my heart and soul into this one. When artists and labels are on the same page, great work is bound to happen. I can’t wait to see if the audience will pour love into the song as much as we did while making it.”

