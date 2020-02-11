Top Hindi songs of February 11: Neha Kakkar’s Goa Beach, Asim Riaz anthem and more

“Goa Beach”, featuring Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan, released today. “Goa Beach”, featuring Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan, released today.

Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan’s song “Goa Beach”, Adnan Sami’s romantic ballad “Tu Yaad Aya” and Asim Riaz’s anthem grabbed the attention of music lovers today. A teaser of Baaghi 3 song “Dus Bahane 2.0” was also shared by the makers on Twitter. Here is a list of the most popular songs of the day:

1. “Goa Beach” by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar

The Kakkar siblings released their latest track today. Titled “Goa Beach”, it features both Tony and Neha Kakkar along with Aditya Narayan and Kat Kristian. “Goa Beach” is a peppy number set in Goa and has Aditya and Tony wooing Neha and Kat, respectively, in the video. Though the lyrics are below the mark and even cringe-worthy at places, its peppy beats might make it a seasonal party song. Amid rumours of Neha and Aditya’s wedding, this song will, at least, make their fans happy.

2. “Tu Yaad Aya” by Adnan Sami

Singer Adnan Sami is back to doing what he does best – singing romantic ballads and playing the piano and tabla. Sami launched his latest single titled “Tu Yaad Aya” on Tuesday. Also featuring Adah Sharma, it is a song about lost love. “Tu Yaad Aya” has been composed and penned by Kunaal Vermaa.

3. “Champ Champ” by Roach Killa and Asim Riaz

The Twitter account of Asim Riaz released a song titled “Champ Champ” calling it the “anthem” for fans of this Bigg Boss 13 finalist. It has been written, composed and sung by Roach Killa, who also appears in the video along with Asim’s clips from the gym. It begins with Asim’s brother Umar Riaz appealing to his fans to vote for him. From Asim’s popular punchlines from the Salman Khan-hosted reality show to stating why he is the coolest contestant, the song is a perfect treat for “Asim squad”.

4. “Dus Bahane 2.0” teaser from Baaghi 3

The makers of Baaghi 3 today released a teaser of the film’s song “Dus Bahane 2.0”. “Dus Bahane 2.0”, featuring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, is a recreated version of “Dus Bahane” from 2005 film Dus. Going by the 10-second long clip, it seems that the composers have kept the original voices of Shaan and KK intact, while adding some extra beats. The full song releases on Wednesday.

