Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana join hands for Gallan Bholiya, see first poster

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have featured in the music videos of "Afsos Karoge", "Kalla Sohna Nai", "Khyaal Rakhiya Kar", "Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam" among others.

Mumbai
October 12, 2021 6:56:02 pm
asim riaz, himanshi khuranaAsim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's next music video is set to drop on October 22. (Photo: Himanshi/Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13 couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are set to share screen space in another music video. Titled “Gallan Bholiya”, the song has been crooned by Himanshi herself. Given Asim also made his rap debut recently, fans can expect him to add his own twist to the song.

Sharing the poster of the music video on Instagram, Asim wrote, “Song -Gallan Bholiya. Singer @iamhimanshikhurana, FT @asimriaz77.official.” As mentioned in the poster, the song will release on October 22.

Also Read |Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz spend quality time together, see photo
Fans seemed quite excited to see Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana together again. Showering them with love, one social media user wrote, “MashAllah Asimanshi is world best couple.” Other users said they are waiting for the song.

Asim and Himanshi met on Bigg Boss 13. While Asim fell head over heels in love with Himanshi, she took her own sweet time to say yes to him. While there have been rumours of a breakup, the two have been going strong for close to two years. After the show wrapped up, they even featured together in the music videos of “Afsos Karoge”, “Kalla Sohna Nai”, “Khyaal Rakhiya Kar”, “Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam” among others.

