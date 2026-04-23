Asha Bhosle’s grandson Chin2 Bhosle says singer died in her sleep: ‘She went on her terms’

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, 92, died on April 12 follwing multiple organ failure. She breathed her last at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Bhosle is survived by her son Anand Bhosle and grandchildren Zanai Bhosle and Chin2 Bhosle.
In an exclusive interview with SCREEN, her grandson Chin2 Bhosle recalled her final moments and spoke about how the family is coping with the loss.
Chin2 Bhosle on Asha Bhosle’s last moments
Recalling his last conversation with Asha Bhosle, Chin2 Bhosle said it took place three to four days before her death. It was a regular evening, during which they discussed the Iran-US-Israel war and ate mangoes.
Speaking about her final days, Chin2 said, “She went to watch a three-hour-long Marathi play a day before. She went on stage, and scolded the people there to keep the art alive. That’s how she was right till the end.”
He further added, “She went in the most beautiful way possible, in her sleep, no pain, she was serene. In fact, we had said that we would come to the hospital, but she said, ‘Let me just sleep for a little while.’ She went on her terms, the way she lived life.”
Chin2 Bhosle on how the family is coping: ‘Zanai is shattered’
During the interview, Chin2 Bhosle said the family is focused on celebrating Asha Bhosle’s legacy, though her granddaughter Zanai has been deeply shaken. He said, “It’s a loss. Everyone knows we are not going to live forever, but when it happens, it is quite a shock. Our idea has been to celebrate her life. We have been meeting quite regularly just for dinner, being around each other, just chatting and laughing. If you were a fly on the wall, it might seem quite bizarre. You would wonder why they are laughing so much. But that’s the idea.”
He added, “Zanai has been extremely upset; she is shattered. They were very close. Aai has been very instrumental in her singing and upbringing. They have been doing so many shows together since she grew up. Everybody is shattered. At one point, we thought about how to move ahead, but we have also drawn extreme inspiration from Asha Aai. As a mother, she lost two children, which is the most painful thing for a person, but she stoically, with resolve, made it through. She would always say, ‘You have to adapt, bad things happen, time heals all.’ All of us look up to that and think, look how she coped. If that doesn’t inspire us, what will?”
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Chin2 Bhosle’s tribute for ‘Asha Taai’
As a tribute to Asha Bhosle, Chin2 Bhosle has composed a song, “Chalte Chalte,” which describes their bond. Other than this, Chin2 has also launched an initiative called Sargams, where they teach values to kids through music. Chin2 said, “Nobody can take her legacy forward; we can take her values forward. For me, it is about taking the music forward and touching lives. We are doing stuff for little children. When he had told her about it, she didn’t understand, but after seeing the videos, Asha Aai loved it. She said, ‘I could never think of this. If you have this to take my legacy forward, you have my blessings.'”
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More