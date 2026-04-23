Asha Bhosle’s grandson Chin2 Bhosle says singer died in her sleep: ‘She went on her terms’

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, 92, died on April 12 follwing multiple organ failure. She breathed her last at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Bhosle is survived by her son Anand Bhosle and grandchildren Zanai Bhosle and Chin2 Bhosle.

In an exclusive interview with SCREEN, her grandson Chin2 Bhosle recalled her final moments and spoke about how the family is coping with the loss.

Chin2 Bhosle on Asha Bhosle’s last moments

Recalling his last conversation with Asha Bhosle, Chin2 Bhosle said it took place three to four days before her death. It was a regular evening, during which they discussed the Iran-US-Israel war and ate mangoes.

Speaking about her final days, Chin2 said, “She went to watch a three-hour-long Marathi play a day before. She went on stage, and scolded the people there to keep the art alive. That’s how she was right till the end.”