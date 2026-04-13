Shreya Ghoshal pays tribute to ‘guru’ Asha Bhosle at London concert; Karan Aujla plays her ‘Tauba Tauba’ dance video

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 92. She suffered a multiple-organ failure at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. The celebrated singer was admitted to the hospital on Saturday evening due to exhaustion and a chest infection. While her demise has left a huge void in the film fraternity, many musicians and actors have shared their heartfelt tributes for Asha Bhosle. Actress Tejaswini Kolhapure also shared a sweet video of the legendary singer jamming with her and her sisters, Padmini and Shivaangi.

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In the video, the Kolhpure sisters and Asha Tai are seen singing ‘Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko’. In the caption, Tejaswini wrote, “A moment, a memory… one I will always cherish. Her food, her laughter, her incredible ability to connect with people so effortlessly… and that sharp wit, that full-of-life energy—almost supernatural. She could be everywhere, doing everything, meeting, recording, living… with such ease. And her food omg …. Grateful for these moments with Asha Atya … to sing with her and my beautiful sisters Shivaangi Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure. Thank you, Anu Bhosle, for always making these meetings possible. Holding on to these memories… with many more to be together, and to celebrate her life.”

Shreya Ghoshal and Karan Aujla honour Asha Bhosle

Singer Karan Aujla, who had his concert in Mumbai on Sunday evening, paid a sweet tribute to the late Asha Bhosale. As part of his show, a few pictures of Asha Bhosle were shown on the screen with ‘Do lafzon ki hai dil ki kahaani’ being played in the background. Followed by a video of the legendary singer, singing Karan Aujla’s song ‘Tauba Tauba’ during one of her live shows. Not just this, the fans also grooved to a few songs of Asha Bhosle, which were later played at the concert.

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Shreya Ghoshal also paid a tribute to the legendary singer during her concert at the O2 Arena in London, calling Asha her guru. Before singing a few lines for Asha Bhosle, Shreya Ghoshal said, “We love you Asha Taai, you are going to be eternal in our hearts through your music. Asha Bhosleji, I love you so much.” Shreya also later sang ‘Do lafzon ki hai dil ki kahaani.’

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Also Read: ‘Ab mujhe chale jaana hai’: Asha Bhosle embraced the idea of death, said she wanted to go while still singing

A tribute was also paid to the legendary singer at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium ahead of the IPL match. Players from the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru observed a one-minute silence and wore black armbands in her honour.

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Asha Bhosle last rites and funeral

The legendary singer’s mortal remains were brought home on Sunday evening, where many prominent personalities paid their last respects to her. Her funeral is being held at a home in Lower Parel in Mumbai from 11 am today. Ashaji’s family has also asked her admirers to come and pay their last respects to the legendary singer. Her cremation will be done at Shivaji Park’s crematorium at 4 pm today. She will be laid to rest with full state honours.