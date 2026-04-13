Shreya Ghoshal pays tribute to ‘guru’ Asha Bhosle at London concert; Karan Aujla plays her ‘Tauba Tauba’ dance video
Legendary singer Asha Bhosle's last rites will be held at her home in Lower Parel Mumbai, her mortal remains will be laid to rest with full state honours at 4 pm today, cremation will be held at Shivaji Park.
Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 92. She suffered a multiple-organ failure at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. The celebrated singer was admitted to the hospital on Saturday evening due to exhaustion and a chest infection. While her demise has left a huge void in the film fraternity, many musicians and actors have shared their heartfelt tributes for Asha Bhosle. Actress Tejaswini Kolhapure also shared a sweet video of the legendary singer jamming with her and her sisters, Padmini and Shivaangi.
In the video, the Kolhpure sisters and Asha Tai are seen singing ‘Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko’. In the caption, Tejaswini wrote, “A moment, a memory… one I will always cherish. Her food, her laughter, her incredible ability to connect with people so effortlessly… and that sharp wit, that full-of-life energy—almost supernatural. She could be everywhere, doing everything, meeting, recording, living… with such ease. And her food omg …. Grateful for these moments with Asha Atya … to sing with her and my beautiful sisters Shivaangi Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure. Thank you, Anu Bhosle, for always making these meetings possible. Holding on to these memories… with many more to be together, and to celebrate her life.”
Shreya Ghoshal and Karan Aujla honour Asha Bhosle
Singer Karan Aujla, who had his concert in Mumbai on Sunday evening, paid a sweet tribute to the late Asha Bhosale. As part of his show, a few pictures of Asha Bhosle were shown on the screen with ‘Do lafzon ki hai dil ki kahaani’ being played in the background. Followed by a video of the legendary singer, singing Karan Aujla’s song ‘Tauba Tauba’ during one of her live shows. Not just this, the fans also grooved to a few songs of Asha Bhosle, which were later played at the concert.
Shreya Ghoshal also paid a tribute to the legendary singer during her concert at the O2 Arena in London, calling Asha her guru. Before singing a few lines for Asha Bhosle, Shreya Ghoshal said, “We love you Asha Taai, you are going to be eternal in our hearts through your music. Asha Bhosleji, I love you so much.” Shreya also later sang ‘Do lafzon ki hai dil ki kahaani.’
A tribute was also paid to the legendary singer at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium ahead of the IPL match. Players from the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru observed a one-minute silence and wore black armbands in her honour.
The legendary singer’s mortal remains were brought home on Sunday evening, where many prominent personalities paid their last respects to her. Her funeral is being held at a home in Lower Parel in Mumbai from 11 am today. Ashaji’s family has also asked her admirers to come and pay their last respects to the legendary singer. Her cremation will be done at Shivaji Park’s crematorium at 4 pm today. She will be laid to rest with full state honours.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More