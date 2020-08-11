Asha Bhosle chooses ‘good music’ over today’s music

Asha Bhosle has launched a digital show titled Asha Ki Asha.

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle, who has dominated the Indian music industry for over seven decades now, seems to be not impressed by today’s music.

In a recent conversation with The Times of India, Asha said that she does not listen to today’s music but instead prefers to listen to “good music” by the likes of “Mehdi Hasan, Pandit Jasraj, Bhimchand Joshi” among others.

Asha Bhosle also mentioned that it is hard to identify the singer while listening to today’s music. She said, “Even I have to ask the youth around me that who’s singing. Technology may have increased, but the soul is absent.”

The 86-year-old singer recently launched a digital show titled Asha Ki Asha that promises to highlight talented singers.

Asha Bhosle said in a statement, “I am looking for unique voices. The right pitch and rhythm sense are a must. Looks, dancing talent, age, gender, nationality – nothing matters.” Bhosle revealed that she got the idea for this platform when she saw her granddaughter singing online with her friends.

The singer added, “I invite aspiring singers to send me two-minute musical videos so that I can review and give a platform to the best.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd