Arpit Bala breaks silence on Hyderabad concert row: ‘My face is not a bullseye’

Singer Arpit Bala has addressed the controversy surrounding his Hyderabad concert, where an on-stage altercation with a fan went viral. The incident took place on March 28 at Kingdome Klub & Kitchen in Hyderabad.

Videos from the venue show a bottle being thrown on stage while Arpit was performing. The singer reacted angrily, pointing out the attendee, hurling abuses, throwing the bottle back and spitting in the direction of the fan. He also asked security to remove the individual.

In one of the clips, he is heard saying in Hindi, “Look here, what happened. You scared now? Go and give this away as dowry at your sister’s wedding.”

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Arpit Bala breaks silence

Days after the controversy, Arpit Bala shared a video on his YouTube channel, clarifying his side. “It’s not an explanation, but I want you to see my side of the story,” he said in Hindi.

Recalling the sequence of events, he shared, “Everything was fine for the first four songs, everybody was enjoying. Then suddenly, while I was walking, a bottle came and hit me in the eye. The problem isn’t just that it hit me, but that they had already thrown one or two bottles before. When it hit my eye, it broke my flow and I got angry.”

The singer continued, “What I said or did in anger… was it justified? In a way, you could say I should have been the bigger person, but that’s easier said when someone is provoking you. When something is thrown at your face, it’s not just disrespect, it’s also a safety hazard.”

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Admitting that his reaction was impulsive, Arpit Bala said, “Out of impulse, I lashed out at them… I shouldn’t have done that… But when you cross boundaries, you can’t expect me to be dilly dally about it.”

He also echoed the same sentiment in English. While apologising, he stressed that the situation went beyond disrespect. “I was hit in the face, and it was not even disrespectful, it was just a safety hazard. My face is not a bullseye.”

He further added, “I saw who hit me, so I abused them, and they abused me back. It was an impulse, and I spat on them. It was wrong, but put yourself in my shoes… it was a safety concern too.”

Calls for boundaries at live shows

Arpit Bala urged fans to maintain basic boundaries during performances. He said, “You guys think this is Arpit Bala, we can say anything to him. Say anything to me, but please do not cross the boundary and hurt me.”

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The singer added, “In the moment, I realised they were not just misbehaving with me, but also with the others. It was a spectacle for them and not a performance.”

He concluded with an apology, while maintaining that his reaction came from distress. “It is a bit unfair if you want me not to react to such situations in a certain way. In that moment, I could not control it. I am sorry about it, but I have a boundary, and please do not cross it.”

Not the first time

Arpit Bala also revealed that this was not an isolated incident. “Do not get physical with me. This is not the first time it has happened. In 2024, in Bangalore, a person touched me inappropriately. At the time, I hit the person, and it became sensational news.”

Despite the backlash, Arpit continues his tour, with his next performance scheduled for May 9 at Musicland, Jio World Garden in Mumbai.

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Who is Arpit Bala?

Arpit Bala, whose full name is Arpit Balabantaray, rose to fame with his 2025 viral track “Bargad.” He currently has around 970K followers across platforms and over 4.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify, with songs like “Rakhlo Tum Chhupaake,” “Ik Kudi,” “Nahani” and “Pyari Amaanat” adding to his growing popularity.

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