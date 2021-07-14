When 9 year-old Armaan Malik sang in a reality show at 1 am, ‘was eliminated shortly after.’ Watch

Armaan Malik’s journey as a singer started right from the time when he was a child. On Wednesday, the singer shared a video of himself when he participated in a reality show. He was just 9-year-old when he participated in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs. The clip has Armaan singing “Tere Naam” on stage. The video features Alka Yagnik and Bappi Lahiri as the judges. Sharing it on Instagram, Armaan revealed that he was eliminated from the show shortly after this performance.

“Was going through some old videos and I stumbled upon this clip. I was 9 years old here, and I still very clearly remember the night that this performance took place. It was around 1 AM and I was extremely exhausted with the shooting schedules and rehearsals. My performance was one of the last ones of the night and I just didn’t have the energy in me to perform. I had even mentally prepared that I’m not gonna be able to sing well and I won’t make it to the top 10. This performance got me through to the Top 10, but I was eliminated from this show shortly after,” Armaan shared with his fans.

He added that even though he was eliminated, he learned a lot from the show. He said the show “gave me the drive I needed in life.” The Echo singer added that after he got eliminated he worked on himself to become the singer he is today.

On the concluding note Armaan wrote, “Just remember that it’s the courage to continue and work hard despite failures that leads to eventual success. No success is overnight and even if it seems like that for other people they clearly don’t know the backstory.”

Armaan, son of music composer Dabboo Malik and brother of Amaal Mallik, has sung many popular tracks in his career so far. He has also ventured into international music space with his latest tracks such as Echo, Control and others. “Bol Do Na Zara”, “Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon” and “Butta Bomma” are a few of of his most popular tracks.