Armaan Malik responds to Twitter user who asked him to stop releasing music amid Covid-19: ‘It is not equal to being insensitive to situation’

After singer Armaan Malik released his song “Bin Tere” on his YouTube channel, a Twitter user said he should not be releasing songs at a time when the country is battling with the devastating second wave of Covid-19. Armaan responded to the tweet by saying that music can help people in these stressful times. Also, the singer said he is doing his bit in helping people and he doesn’t need to “flash it on social media”.

A tweet on Armaan’s timeline, which was later deleted by the user, read, “Desh me corona bad raha ha … Plz stop releasing songs .. Evryone is suffering .. Plz let dat money into a good cause.” Visibly upset with the remark, Armaan hit back at the user saying releasing music is not equal to being insensitive to the situation.

“Releasing music ≠ being insensitive to the situation. Please get that into your head. And rahi baat suffering ki, I hope you’re aware that there are many who are also suffering at home too with mental health issues. Maybe a good piece of music could bring them some sanity!” Armaan tweeted.

Further, he wrote, “And I am doing my best to help people in my own way. I don’t need to flash it on social media. Now have a good day do something good on your own.”

Armaan, who has chartbusters like “Bol Do Na Zara”, “Buddhu Sa Mann”, and “Main Hoon Hero Tera” among others to his credit, also requested his fans to spread positive vibes in these tough times. He wrote on Twitter, “I request all my fans to consciously try their best not to use the word corona & covid in their conversations throughout their day. I know it’s tough, but the more we talk about it the more we’re attracting it towards us. Let’s all choose to vibrate on a higher & positive vibe.”

On the work front, Armaan won the MTV Europe Music Awards 2020 and the big win made him believe he is on the right path. After the win, he told indianexpress.com, “I feel like it’s a step forward in my journey. I was nervous if my fans will accept my new avatar but the kind of success “Control”, “Next 2 Me” and even “How Many” has achieved, it sure has given me strength. The EMA 2020 win has made me believe that I am on the right path.”