Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Armaan Malik lashes out at his namesake YouTuber, says he feels ‘disgusted’ about his name being ‘misused’

Armaan Malik posted an angry tweet saying that YouTuber Armaan Malik should be addressed by his real name Sandeep to avoid confusion.

Armaan MalikSinger Armaan Malik is unhappy with the YouTuber for using similar name. (Instagram/armaanmalik/armaan_malik_9)
Singer Armaan Malik recently took to Twitter and expressed his displeasure with a popular YouTuber for calling himself ‘Armaan Malik’ in public, even though his real name is Sandeep. For the unversed, YouTuber Armaan is known for having two wives, both of whom are pregnant. His controversial image has irked the singer, who feels disturbed seeing his name in headlines of stories about the YouTuber’s antics.

Singer Armaan reacted to a news report about the YouTuber, which has now been deleted. Expressing his dismay, the singer wrote on Twitter, “Stop calling him Armaan Malik in the media. His real name is freakin’ Sandeep!! For gods sake enough with this misuse of my name. Hate waking up and reading articles like this.. and the news makes me even more disgusted.”

Check out Armaan Malik’s tweet –

 

Soon after the singer’s angry tweet, YouTuber Armaan uploaded a video calling it unfair for the singer to react so harshly, and said that he hasn’t copied the singer’s name. One of his two wives Kritika also said that she has never used the singer’s name for publicity.

In the same video, the YouTuber Armaan, who also goes by Sandeep, said that there are many people in the world with similar names, and no one has patented the name ‘Armaan Malik’. He also said that the singer is famous because he comes from a family of celebrities, but he is a self-made social media personality. “If you would have tried to achieve what you have on your own, then I would have been more famous than you. More people would have known me than you. This is the bitter truth,” Armaan said in the video.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-02-2023 at 12:24 IST
ED attaches properties worth Rs 4.15 crore of NGHI Developers India Ltd

