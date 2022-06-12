Singer Arjun Kanungo reveals he had a similar experience like KK at Kolkata auditorium: ‘I couldn’t breathe…’

Singer KK’s sudden demise left behind a legion of grieving fans and celebrities. The singer succumbed to a suspected heart attack after performing at a Kolkata auditorium. In the light of his passing, several celebrities have come out and emphasised the necessity for medical facilities to be made available at concerts. Recently, singer Arjun Kanungo voiced his opinion on the subject.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Arjun said that he had a similar experience at the same auditorium. He said, “I couldn’t breathe. It is insane how hot it is. It was so hot, the ACs were not working. These older auditoriums are not maintained well. It’s a multi-varied problem. The auditorium should have been better. I don’t know if they [the management] were aware. If they were aware that he’s not feeling well, and he said something, then they should have stopped the show. It doesn’t matter, it’s (just) one show.”

The singer also added, “When we do a shoot, every call sheet comes with the (details of) closest hospital and police station. Organisers need to figure out where the closest hospital is. If the organiser knows the artiste is not feeling well, they need to act.”

Singer KK passed away on May 31 after performing at Nazrul Mancha for Gurudas College fest, after which he began to feel unwell and wanted to return to the hotel. However, his health deteriorated and he was rushed to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. His last rites were held in Versova, Mumbai, on June 2.

Recently, KK’s close friend and singer Shaan expressed his frustration and told Bollywood Hungama that he wished KK had gotten his heart checked. “Someone could have told him. This shouldn’t have happened. Some say that when it is meant to be, it happens, but this shouldn’t have happened. So many people around him, but no one could understand or he himself could not understand that the acute pain in the back, shoulder and arm pain can be symptoms of a heart attack. I am sad, frustrated that no one thought that maybe he should get his heart checked,” he said.