Arjun Kanungo gets engaged to Carla Dennis

Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis announced their engagement on Instagram. (Photo: Arjun Kanungo/Instagram)

Singer Arjun Kanungo has announced his engagement to model Carla Dennis.

Arjun shared a few photos of himself and Carla from the Dubai Marina along with a caption that read, “I’ve wanted to ask her for so long. Couldn’t wait any longer, so I did! #Engaged!!! @carlaruthdennis”

Carla too shared the same set of photos with the caption, “You are mine and I am yours forever. God has blessed me immensely and I am forever grateful! I’m marrying the man of my wildest dreams! I love you @arjunkanungo.”

Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis have been dating each other for quite some time and have often shown their love for each other on social media as well.

In August, the couple opened up about their experience with coronavirus as they both tested positive at the same time.

On the work front, Arjun Kanungo’s next song “Waada Hai” featuring Shehnaaz Gill will drop on November 5.

