Thursday, August 11, 2022

Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis seal their wedding with a kiss, see photos

Singer Arjun Kanungo married his longtime girlfriend Carla Dennis on August 10 in Mumbai. The pictures from the ceremony exude all things love and friendship.

August 11, 2022 3:16:29 pm
arjun kanungo, carla denisArjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis tied the knot on August 10. (Photo: PR)

Internationally acclaimed singer Arjun Kanungo got married to longtime girlfriend Carla Dennis on Wednesday. After a video from the wedding went viral, his team has now shared official pictures from the ceremony. While in a few photos, the newlyweds pose for the camera, a shot of them kissing each other has left the internet buzzing.

For the wedding, which was ceremonised as per Hindu customs, Arjun wore an ivory sherwani, while Carla looked resplendent in a red bridal lehenga. In the video shared by fan clubs earlier, the two were seen all smiles as they took their pheras.

Check out photos of Arjun and Carla’s wedding:

Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis got married on August 10. (Photo: PR) Arjun-Carla’s wedding pictures are all things love. (Photo: PR)
Arjun and Carla’s dreamy wedding was attended by close family and friends. (Photo: PR) Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis have dated for over seven years. (Photo: PR)

Before the wedding, Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis had also celebrated their mehendi ceremony with close friends and family. Bollywood actor Bobby Deol was also present at the mehendi.

Announcing his wedding, Arjun Kanungo had shared a photo with Carla Dennis on Instagram, informing fans that they are getting married “in less than a week”. In the caption, he wrote, “Marrying my best friend in less than a week Carla Dennis are you readyyyyy”. Soon after, Carla replied, “I’m ready !!!!” The couple dated for over seven years.

Earlier, talking about his wedding, Arjun Kanungo had told Miss Malini that he never thought he could get married, but Carla Dennis “had changed his life”. He said, “She’s the reason we are in a successful relationship and are getting married. She never pushed me to get married. Although I knew that she wanted to get married, she had given up as she knew my thoughts. She was okay not getting married as long as we were together and happy. Seeing that Carla was willing to adjust, I thought that if she was willing to compromise for me, why was I being so stubborn?”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 03:16:29 pm

