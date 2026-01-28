‘Arijit Singh won’t leave music’: Udit Narayan on singer’s retirement, Chinmayi says he works from ‘a higher calling’

Right at the beginning, 2026 witnessed its first ‘end of an era’ moment on Tuesday night after renowned singer Arijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing. Known for his soul-stirring tracks, Arijit took to social media to share that he won’t be taking any new assignments for playback singing from now on. This announcement has sent shockwaves through the industry. Many composers also reacted to Arijit’s post, expressing their shock. Music composer Toshi Sabri also exclusively spoke to SCREEN and shared that he was planning to collaborate with the singer on his upcoming projects. Udit Narayan also told us that Arijit’s voice will be etched in people’s hearts forever.

On Tuesday, Arijit Singh posted on Instagram, “Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.” He reiterated that he is not giving up on music, only playback singing.

Music industry reacts to Arijit Singh’s retirement post

Soon after the singer broke this sad news to everyone on social media, SCREEN reached out to music composer Toshi Sabri, who said, “It’s very sad news not just for listeners, but composers too. Many composers often create something keeping Arijit’s vocals in their minds. Some songs are such that they cannot be big without Arijit’s voice. It’s a big shock for the music industry. I am not very happy with this news. He has sung many songs for me and my brother Sharib, and they have been blockbusters. I was planning to do something with him in my upcoming big ventures, so it’s sad.”

Veteran singer Udit Narayan also spoke to SCREEN and said, “Arijit did great work in very little time. From awards, rewards, fame, money, and stage craze, he saw all of it in its best form. It’s his decision if he wishes to retire, but he won’t leave music. It’s his choice, but his work is etched in people’s heart and it will forever be there.”

Others also commented on Arijit’s post. Music composer Amaal Mallik wrote in the comments section, “So lost after hearing this….I don’t get it, but I respect your decision! Just know that I was, I am, & will always remain an Arijit Singh fan. If this is where it’s at, then make no mistake that film music will never be the same without you, my bro. Grateful to be born in your era.”

Singer Armaan Malik wrote, “Love and respect, always. Thank you for giving your everything to the craft!” Sophie Choudry also reacted to the news and commented, “The movies will never sound the same without your voice. But as someone who has witnessed your journey from day 1 in Fame Gurukul, I can’t wait to see the next chapter because I know it will be special.”

Badshah also dropped a reaction to this news on the post. He wrote, “Sadiyon mein ek.” While Richa Chadha dropped a crying emoji, B Praak wrote, “Fan for life.”

I remember meeting Arijit when he recorded me for Pritam sir – and I remember telling him how he is not rulling Bollywood or something – Tum Hi Ho hadnt released then. I worked with him a few times after he became the most in demand singer and nothing had changed. He is one of… — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) January 27, 2026

Singer Chinmayi Sripada also penned a heartfelt note on X and wrote, “I remember meeting Arijit when he recorded me for Pritam sir – and I remember telling him how he is not ruling Bollywood or something – Tum Hi Ho hadn’t been released then. I worked with him a few times after he became the most in-demand singer, and nothing had changed. He is one of my favourite musicians, singers, and overall, one of the finest, and I daresay, spiritually evolved human beings I have come across. I always felt he was someone who worked and operated from a higher calling; whatever he had planned for himself as a musician would be nothing short of divine.”

Arijit had also posted a series of Tweets on his private account on X, Atmojoarjalojo, where he wrote, “GOD has been really kind to me. I am a fan of good music and in the future will be learning more and doing more on my own as a small little artist. Thanks again for all your support. Just to be clear, I won’t stop making music. I still have to finish some pending commitments, and I will finish them, so you might get some releases this year.”

Arijit Singh’s songs

After Arijit started his music journey, assisting Pritam in 2010, he went on to deliver some huge hits like Phir Le Aayaa Dil, Tum Hi Ho, Kabira, Channa Mereya, Kesariya, Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga, Jaan Nisaar, and Kalank’s title track. His most recent song was in the blockbuster Dhurandhar called Gehra Hua. Arijit also won two National Awards for Binte Dil and Kesariya.