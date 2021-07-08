scorecardresearch
Arijit Singh is unrecognisable as he sings ‘Mitwa’ during days of his struggle. Watch

Arijit Singh has completed 10 years in Bollywood playback singing. Here's a throwback video from his struggling days where he is singing "Mitwa" from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna on his terrace.

Updated: July 8, 2021 8:24:36 pm
arijit singh old videoArijit Singh has completed a decade in Bollywood playback singing. (Photo: Screengrab/YouTube)

Singer-composer Arijit Singh is completing a decade in Bollywood today. The artiste, who began his musical journey with the song “Phir Mohabbat” from Murder 2 (2011), has given us innumerable numbers over the last decade. We know that Arijit began his career as a participant in the singing reality show Fame Gurukul (2005).

In an old video, we see how a teenaged Arijit is singing “Mitwa” from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006), sitting on his terrace. Sporting long hair and strumming his guitar, this version of Arijit is not what we see today, the only connecting thread being his soulful voice.

Though the video is presumably at least 15 years old, Arijit’s singing is spot on. Though his singing might have only become better with time, he showed the spark in this video.

Arijit got a huge support from his mentor and music director Pritam with whom he collaborated in four films in the same year of his Bollywood debut. These included chartbuster tracks “Raabta”, “Yaariyan” and “Phir Le Aya Dil” from Agent Vinod, Cocktail and Barfi.

Also read |When Aamir Khan made Arijit Singh sing his favourite song

Some of his award winning songs are “Tum Hi Ho”, “Samjhawan”, “Channa Mereya”, “Bolna”, “Gerua”, “Mast Magan”, “Binte Dil”, “Hawayein”, “Ae Watan” and “Ghungroo”.

