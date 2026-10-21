Arijit Singh sells tickets as high as Rs 12 lakh for India tour; Diljit Dosanjh’s capped at Rs 18K

Starting next month, India will go on a six-month musical journey. From music festivals like Sunburn, Rolling Loud, and Lollapalooza in Mumbai this December and January to international bands like Guns N’ Roses and Gorillaz returning to the country, there are also top Indian artists going on months-long tours across India during the same period.

Arijit Singh will be going on his first tour after announcing retirement in January earlier this year. In fact, his first major onstage performance will happen exactly a year after his sudden retirement announcement. It’ll also mark the celebration of him completing 20 years in music. His debut track was “All For One (Aaja Nachle)”, composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and written by Sameer, in the dubbed Hindi version of Kenny Ortega’s 2007 TV musical television film High School Musical 2.

As per thumpN, the official ticketing partner for Arijit’s tour, the ticket prices for his concerts range from Rs 999 to Rs 11.8 lakh! While the former is for entry-level tickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad concert on January 9, 2027, the latter is for a 15-seater table in the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai concert on February 20, 2027.

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Arijit Singh’s most expensive tickets between Rs 7-12 lakh

On an average, the top-tier prices across all the cities for Arijit’s tour are in the range of Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. The ticket price includes perks like couch seating, exclusive gifts, premium alcohol bottles, and separate entry, exit, and lavatory. Interestingly, it also comes with a content creator who will shoot an Instagram Reel of the guests at the concert and will deliver them the very next day.

Despite the perks, the premium ticket prices are sky-high. However, Billboard India reports that ThumpN has confirmed around 60% of these top-tier ticket categories are already sold out. This is not a new phenomenon for Arijit, as even three years ago, when there was not even a remote clue about his retirement, a 40-seater premium lounge was sold out for Rs 16 lakh in the Pune concert.

This time, Arijit’s tour will be catering to around half a million audience members. His tour will kick off in Ahmedabad on January 9, 2027, followed by Chandigarh on January 23, Jaipur on February 7, Mumbai on February 20, Bengaluru on March 13, New Delhi on March 27, Pune on April 10, Indore on May 1, and Hyderabad on May 15, 2027.

Diljit Dosanjh’s AURA tour in India

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh, whose India leg of the Dil-Luminati Tour in 2024 generated a revenue of Rs 943 crore, is all set to return to the country for another two-month pan-India leg of his ongoing global AURA tour. However, unlike Arijit’s tour, the ticket prices are capped at Rs 17,999 for in Mumbai for the VIP lounge. The entry-level tickets are priced at Rs 999, the same as Arijit’s.

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Diljit will kick off the India leg of AURA tour in Ahmedabad on November 21, followed by Mumbai on November 27, Bengaluru on November 29, and Lucknow on December 5. Unlike Arijit, who will perform in nine cities across a span of five months, Diljit will limit his tour to two months and five cities, the last stop being Chandigarh, the date of which is yet to be announced officially.