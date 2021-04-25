Arijit Singh birthday: When the singer sobbed in front of guru Ila Arun on Fame Gurukul, watch

Arijit Singh might be a name to reckon with in India’s music scene today, but the singer-music director had a noteworthy journey full of struggle and emotional highs and lows. Arijit’s first brush on camera was at the age of 18 when he participated in the singing reality show, Fame Gurukul on Sony TV.

As Arijit Singh turns 34 today, we take a look back at his stint in Fame Gurukul, the show where he began his singing career.

Fame Gurukul, a sort of Indian Idol meets Bigg Boss, had contestants competing with each other under one roof while getting their music training from various gurus. The reality show not just tested their singing prowess, but also their psychological strength.

In one of the videos, iconic singer Ila Arun, the ‘Head Mistress’ at Fame Gurukul, was seen scolding Arijit for breaking her trust. In the video, while Arijit is pleading guilty and apologising, Ila Arun was warning him that he has lost his place as one of her most favourite students. The intense situation left both Ila and Arijit is tears. In fact, Arijit, later in the clip, cannot stop his tears as he cries alone.

Check out the video here:

Speaking on why he chose to participate in Fame Gurukul, Arijit told Forbes India, “It was to check where I stood. Unless you compete, you won’t know.” Adding that Shankar Mahadevan as one of the jury members was another reason. He told Forbes, “He has a classical background and astounding versatility. Shankarji and I have shared a unique relationship. He has helped me in the years after Fame Gurukul and continues to guide me even now. I have turned to him whenever I have been in financial trouble and he has given me work.”

There are several videos from his Fame Gurukul days on Arijit’s fan accounts on YouTube, with snippets from his performances, his moments of happiness and sorrow, and his fighting spirit, each one depicting a rare side of Arijit which we hardly get to see of the reluctant musician today.

However, whenever Arijit was on stage, he showcased a different side of himself – flamboyant, confident and a fighter. He even sung songs during various rounds that we will not associate with him today. These included Himesh Reshammiya’s “Aashiq Banaya Aapne”, Udit Narayan’s “Aaja Mahiya” and Kishore Kumar’s “Meri Soni”.

Here are some of his performance videos:

Fame Gurukul was eventually won by Qazi Touqeer and Ruprekha Banerjee, while Arijit Singh finished sixth due to low audience votes. During his last performance on Fame Gurukul, he chose Sukhwinder Singh’s “Lagan Lagi”.

Here’s how his elimination left many teary eyed on the show:

Arijit later made his Bollywood playback singing debut with “Phir Mohabbat” from Murder 2, composed by Mithoon. It was recorded in 2009 but released in 2011. Arijit assisted Pritam for sometime, and later collaborated with him in 2012 to sing in a handful of films – Players, Agent Vinod, Cocktail, Barfi and Shanghai.

2013 marked the turning point in his life when Aashiqui 2 happened to him. Its various songs including “Tum Hi Ho” and “Chahun Main Ya Naa” established him in the league of top Bollywood singers, which continues.

Arijit has so far crooned award winning songs like “Mast Magan”, “Gerua”, “Sooraj Dooba Hain”, “Khamoshiyaan”, “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”, “Channa Mereya”, “Zaalima”, “Tera Yaar Hoon Main”, “Ae Watan”, “Binte Dil”, “Kalank”, “Ve Maahi” and others.

He recently made his debut as a music director with Sanya Malhotra starrer Netflix film Pagglait.

Happy birthday, Arijit Singh!