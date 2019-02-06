Toggle Menu
Ariana Grande will not attend Grammys 2019

Singer Ariana Grande reportedly felt "insulted" after producers refused to let her perform her song "7 Rings" at the award ceremony.

Singer Ariana Grande is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammys 2019. (Photo: Ariana Grande/Instagram)

Singer Ariana Grande has opted out of attending the 2019 Grammys.

According to Variety, the 26-year-old singer felt “insulted” after producers refused to let her perform her song “7 Rings” at the award ceremony.

The source told the outlet that Grande and the producers had a settlement where “7 Rings” would be part of a medley but the singer pulled out after producers insisted that the second song would be one of their choice.

The source added that such restrictions were not imposed on other performers at the show.

At the 2019 Grammys, singer is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song “God is a Woman” and Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘Sweetener’.

