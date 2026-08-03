Ariana Grande to take a break from public life after London tour amid health scrutiny

Ariana Grande is set to take a break from public-facing commitments after completing her Eternal Sunshine Tour on September 1.

Pop superstar Ariana Grande will temporarily step away from public life after concluding her Eternal Sunshine Tour in London on September 1. Her representatives confirmed that the singer plans to take a break from public-facing commitments following months of intense discussion surrounding her health and physical appearance.

In a statement to People, Ariana Grande’s representative said the singer is looking forward to wrapping up her Eternal Sunshine Tour “on a high note, both healthily and happily” before taking “a much-deserved break” from public-facing commitments.

Also read | Pranit More gets emotional as fans support him at first show after Rs 370 biryani row

“This tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much,” the representative added, noting that the hiatus will also give Grande a respite from the ‘endless, ongoing public scrutiny’ she has faced in recent months.