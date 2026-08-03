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Ariana Grande to take a break from public life after London tour amid health scrutiny
Ariana Grande will step away from the spotlight after wrapping up her Eternal Sunshine Tour, with her team citing relentless public scrutiny over her appearance.
Pop superstar Ariana Grande will temporarily step away from public life after concluding her Eternal Sunshine Tour in London on September 1. Her representatives confirmed that the singer plans to take a break from public-facing commitments following months of intense discussion surrounding her health and physical appearance.
In a statement to People, Ariana Grande’s representative said the singer is looking forward to wrapping up her Eternal Sunshine Tour “on a high note, both healthily and happily” before taking “a much-deserved break” from public-facing commitments.
“This tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much,” the representative added, noting that the hiatus will also give Grande a respite from the ‘endless, ongoing public scrutiny’ she has faced in recent months.
Ariana Grande launched her Eternal Sunshine Tour in June in Oakland, California, before performing across major US cities including Los Angeles, Atlanta and New York. She is set to wrap up the US leg with shows in Chicago this week, following which she will head to London for the final performances of the tour.
Ariana Grande’s appearance has been under public scrutiny for years, with renewed discussion following the release of the music video for her latest single, Petal, on July 31.
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The singer has consistently urged people to stop commenting on her body and previously addressed the issue in her 2024 track Yes, And?, where she sang, “My face is sitting, I don’t need no disguise / Don’t comment on my body, do not reply / Your business is yours, and mine is mine,” reinforcing her message against body-shaming and unwanted public scrutiny.
As part of her decision to step back, the singer has also withdrawn from the planned West End revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park with George, where she was expected to reunite with her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey.
Her team clarified that the move is intended to allow the singer to focus on her well-being after completing the demanding world tour.
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Despite the temporary hiatus, Ariana Grande’s upcoming projects remain on track, including her appearance in the comedy film Focker-in-Law, scheduled for release later this year.
Representatives stressed that the break is not a retirement from entertainment but a pause to prioritise Ariana’s health after an intense touring schedule.
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