Ariana Grande to launch first fragrance

The 22-year-old singer-actress will be releasing her first perfume in association with Luxe Brands, reported the New York Daily News.

“I’m asked so often about which fragrance I’m wearing, or if I have a signature scent. I do have favourites, but I really want to create something that encompasses everything I love… Which is why I am so excited to create my personal fragrance I can call my own,” she said.

When the product will hit the stores in September, Grande will join the ranks of pop star noses that have released scents over the past year, including Taylor Swift, UK boy band One Direction and rapper Nicki Minaj.

