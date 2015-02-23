Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News

Ariana Grande to launch first fragrance

Pop star Ariana Grande is all set to launch her her own signature scent in September.

By: Press Trust of India | New York | Published: February 23, 2015 6:23:55 pm
Ariana Grande The 22-year-old singer-actress Ariana Grande will be releasing her first perfume in association with Luxe Brands
Related News

Pop star Ariana Grande is all set to launch her her own signature scent in September.

The 22-year-old singer-actress will be releasing her first perfume in association with Luxe Brands, reported the New York Daily News.

“I’m asked so often about which fragrance I’m wearing, or if I have a signature scent. I do have favourites, but I really want to create something that encompasses everything I love… Which is why I am so excited to create my personal fragrance I can call my own,” she said.

When the product will hit the stores in September, Grande will join the ranks of pop star noses that have released scents over the past year, including Taylor Swift, UK boy band One Direction and rapper Nicki Minaj.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now