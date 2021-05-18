scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Ariana Grande ties the knot with Dalton Gomez

Singer Ariana Grande and real estate agent Dalton Gomez tied the knot in a small and intimate wedding, where less than 20 people attended.

By: AP | New York |
May 18, 2021 8:36:46 am
Ariana GrandeAriana Grande and Dalton Gomez got engaged in December 2020. (Photo: Ariana Grande/Instagram)

Ariana Grande is a newlywed. A representative for the singer confirmed that she recently married real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

Grande’s rep told People that they tied the knot in a small and intimate wedding, where less than 20 people attended. It wasn’t clear when the wedding took place.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

“The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier,” the rep told People.

Ariana Grande, 27, and Dalton Gomez, 25, announced their engagement in December. They began dating in January 2020 and quarantined together during the pandemic.

Ariana Grande is currently on the pop charts with the hits “34+35,” “Positions,” “pov” and the “Save Your Tears” remix with The Weeknd. She will work as a coach on The Voice in the fall.

