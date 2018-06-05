Ariana Grande opens up about post-traumatic stress after Manchester bombing

Ariana Grande says she has been struggling with PTSD. Ariana Grande says she has been struggling with PTSD.

Ariana Grande says she has been struggling with some symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder following last year’s suicide bomb attack at the end of her concert at Manchester Arena. The 24-year-old pop star told British Vogue she does not like to talk about her experiences because so many people suffered much worse fates in the May 22, 2017 attack that claimed 22 lives.

“It’s hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss. But, yeah, it’s a real thing. “I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well. Time is the biggest thing. I feel like I shouldn’t even be talking about my own experience—like I shouldn’t even say anything.”

She added, “I don’t think I’ll ever know how to talk about it and not cry,”

Grande has reached out to victims since the attack and has had an emblem of Manchester — an image of a worker bee — tattooed behind her left ear.

In an interview to the Time magazine last month, Grande had spoken about the attack for the first time. “There are so many people who have suffered such loss and pain… The processing part is going to take forever.”

“Music is supposed to be the safest thing in the world. I think that’s why it’s still so heavy on my heart every single day. I wish there was more that I could fix. You think with time it’ll become easier to talk about. Or you’ll make peace with it. But every day I wait for that peace to come and it’s still very painful,” she added.

