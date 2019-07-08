Ariana Grande on breaking down during concert: I promise not to give up

Popstar Ariana Grande released an emotional statement on Instagram to explain why she broke down on stage while performing on “R.E.M.” from her Sweetener album, during her concert on July 6.

Ever since the video of Ariana’s crying onstage surfaced, fans have been worried for the “Thank U Next” singer. Many speculated that she could be dealing with the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who succumbed to a drug overdose. Another reason could possibly be her public break-up with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, with whom she split in October last year following a four-month engagement.

In her post on Instagram, Ariana cleared the air by saying, “sometimes I cry a lot”.

She wrote, “Tour is wild. life is wild. i’m grateful for the sea of love i have around me everyday and for the people who come to these shows and give all of us every ounce of energy they’ve got. i’m grateful to work with the best musicians and dancers in the world. i’m grateful for my voice and my team. i’m grateful for this music. i’m grateful for my tour bus driver, Kurt who bought me pickles yesterday because he saw we ran out.”

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to sing to thousands of people every night. it’s a dream come true. no matter how hard it gets or how many feelings come up that are screaming at me to be processed and sorted through one day, i’m grounded by gratitude and promise not to give up on what i’ve started”, she added.

Explaining her emotional state, she further wrote, “I feel everything very intensely and have committed to doing this tour during a time in my life when I’m still processing a lot … so sometimes I cry a lot!”. She went on to thank her fans and said, “I thank you for accepting my humanness. I’m not sure what I did to deserve to meet so many loving souls every night / to feel so much love, but I want you to know that it really does carry me through. i feel it and appreciate it. and all of you show much.”

⁦@ArianaGrande⁩ pulling at my heartstrings tonight. Hope she felt all the love STL had to give #SweetenerTour pic.twitter.com/MEZXGu4Fjn — creole baby ♚ (@cojokat) July 7, 2019

The “Breathe” singer concluded by telling everyone that they are not alone in this. “I want you to know that if you are hurting, you can push through and are not alone. It is hard to balance taking care of the people around you, doing your job, and healing / taking care of yourself at the same time… but I want you to know, you aren’t alone and I think you’re doing great. love you.”

Ariana Grande later, deleted the post from her Instagram handle.