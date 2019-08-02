Ariana Grande teams up with Social House for “Boyfriend”

Ariana Grande on Friday dropped the song “Boyfriend”, a collaboration with Los Angeles based pop duo Social House.

The rom-com style video shows Grande pining over someone, who she says isn’t her boyfriend. She proceeds to dream up increasingly ludicrous ways of attacking his would-be lovers while he remains unaware of her affection. However, all ends well for Ari as her love interest had been pining for her too.

The song itself isn’t too much of a deviation for Ariana Grande. Her hip-hop influenced brand of pop showcases her vocal prowess and ability to make a hook that stays with you. “Boyfriend” is no outlier here and Social House’s contributions blend incredibly well with Grande’s vocals.

The production on the song from previous collaborators Mr Franks and TBHits is also typical Grande. The beat ensures that the stellar vocal performances become your weekend earworm.

The song and video come on the heels of Ariana Grande’s collaborations – MONOPOLY with Victoria Monet and Rule the World with 2 Chainz.

Social House comprises of Michael Foster, and Charles Anderson. Their debut EP, Everything Changed, is slated to release on August 9 via School Boy/Republic.