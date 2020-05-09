Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s Stuck With U is the perfect romantic quarantine song

The earnings from the song’s streams and sales will go toward the First Responders Children’s Foundation. The earnings from the song’s streams and sales will go toward the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have used their time in self-isolation to release a new song. Titled “Stuck with U”, the song is the first collaboration between the two artistes.

The song celebrates being stuck with a loved one and having to cancel all the plans and just spend precious time with them. The lyrics are amateurish but the tune is good enough and it sort of grows on you.

The earnings from the song’s streams and sales will go toward the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

The music video features clips sent by fans as well as Justin Bieber dancing with his wife Hailey Baldwin and Ariana Grande shaking a leg with a man named Dalton Gomez, who is reportedly her beau.

People magazine had reported in March that the two have been dating for around four months and are currently self-isolating together.

A source had told People, “Ariana is staying at home with friends. She is very serious about self distancing and has been with the same group of people for days. One of the people she is with right now is Dalton — they have been hanging out for a couple of months. Ariana doesn’t want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton.”

