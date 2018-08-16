Listen to five extremely hummable tracks by Aretha Franklin

Follow Us:
Thursday, August 16, 2018
Grammy-award-winning artist Aretha Franklin passed away on Thursday. She was 76. Aretha was one of the best-selling artists of all times and was popular for churning hits like Respect and You Make Me Feel Like a Natural Woman.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 16, 2018 8:32:09 pm
Grammy-award-winning artist Aretha Franklin passed away on Thursday. She was 76. Aretha was one of the best-selling artists of all times and was popular for churning hits like ‘Respect” and “You Make Me Feel Like a Natural Woman”. She had dabbled in multiple genres, including R&B, soul, jazz and pop. With her death, the American singer has left a void in the musical world that will be hard to fill.

Here is a look at some of her most well-known songs:

Respect

Interestingly, one of Aretha’s most popular tracks was not really her own. Respect was actually sung first by Otis Redding. Redding’s track was certainly lovely but it was Aretha’s version which made it near-perfect as a song can be. Respect also won Aretha her very first Grammy.

Think

By the looks of it, Otis Redding certainly wielded an influence over Aretha in some form as the singer had turned Redding’s Think into an absolute sensation with her fine vocals.

I Say a Little Prayer

A coincidence or not, some of her most remembered and favoured tracks are covers. It was not that Aretha was lacking in originality, in fact, the truth was she couldn’t have made great covers if she had little imagination. Dionne Warwick’s I Say a Little Prayer became an altogether fresh track in the voice of Aretha. The song heavily leaned on her gospel roots and was as lovely as the original, if not more.

Chain of Fools

Chain of Fools is one song by Aretha Franklin that has been covered a number of times over the years. An inspirational number, the track had the classic Aretha vibe to it as it was fun and extremely hummable.

Don’t Play That Song

Now this one was a heartbreaking number and in Aretha’s bluesy voice, it took on a fresh colour and meaning. Also, it had one of the most relatable lyrics for someone who has suffered a heartbreak, with words like “Don’t play that song for me, ‘Cause it brings back memories, The days that I once knew, The days that I spent with you.” Yes, cheesy, but also undeniably good.

