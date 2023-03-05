AR Rahman’s son AR Rameen has a miraculous escape as chandelier falls on stage, composer demands better safety standards

AR Rahman’s son and singer AR Rameen took to his Instagram handle and revealed a horrific incident he and his team encountered three days ago. Rameen described that during the filming of a song, the set’s chandeliers, which were suspended by a crane, crashed to the ground and nearly crushed them.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rameen posted the pictures of the fallen chandelier. He wrote, “I am thankful to the Almighty, my parents, family, well-wishers, and my spiritual teacher that I am safe and alive today. Just three nights ago, I was shooting for a song and I trusted the team to have taken care of the engineering and safety, while I was focusing on performing in front of the camera.”

He continued, “The whole truss and chandeliers that were suspended from a crane came crashing down while I was right in the middle of the spot. If it were a few inches here and there, a few seconds earlier or later, the whole rig would have fallen on our heads. My team and I are shell-shocked and unable to recover from the trauma.”

Rahman also responded to the accident. “A few days back my son AR Ameen and his styling team escaped a potentially fatal disaster. Miraculously Alhamdulillah (by the Grace of God) there were no injuries after the accident at Film City, Mumbai. As we grow our industry, we need to have a movement towards world-class safety standards on Indian sets and locations. We are all quite shaken and are awaiting the results of the investigation into the incident by the insurance company as well as the production company Goodfellas Studios,” he wrote.

Celebrities across the film industry were shocked and sent positive messages. Rameen’s sister Khatija Rahman wrote, “Heart breaking Ameen. I can’t imagine how this would have felt. Our prayers and love are always with you darling. Take care.”

Rameen started his singing career with the film O Kadhal Kanmani. He has since sung songs in various languages, latest one being “Sooravalli Ponnu” for the film Galatta Kalyanam (Atrangi Re Tamil dubbed).