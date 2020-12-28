AR Rahman’s mother Kareema Begum passes away

AR Rahman's mother Kareema Begum passed away on Monday in Chennai. (Photo: Twitter/AR Rahman)

Music maestro AR Rahman’s mother Kareema Begum passed away in Chennai on Monday. Rahman confirmed the news by sharing a photograph of his mother on Twitter.

Director Mohan Raja, producer Dr Dhananjayan, singer Harshdeep Kaur among others took to social media to offer their condolences to Rahman.

Mohan Raja posted on Twitter, “Our deepest condolences sir. May her soul Rest In Peace.” Meanwhile, Harshdeep Kaur tweeted, “Dear Sir.. deeply saddened by your loss.. may god give you strength. Remembering Amma’s wonderful and gentle soul. She will forever remain in our hearts.”

May her soul rest in peace sir 🤍 — Justin Prabhakaran (@justin_tunes) December 28, 2020

Lyricist Vivek shared on Twitter, “Heart broken. Used to hear inspiring stories about how she was like an iron pillar and instrumental in the making of the genius musician. May God give you the strength to overcome this unbelievable loss @arrahman sir @arrameen and family.”

AR Rahman was raised by his mother after his father and music composer RO Sekhar died when he was only nine years old. In many interviews, the Mozart of Madras had expressed that it was his mother who first recognised and nurtured his musical gifts.