AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija gets engaged, shares photo

AR Rahman‘s daughter Khatija Rahman got engaged. The singer’s daughter shared the news with her Instagram family on Sunday. “With the blessings of the Almighty I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones,” she wrote as the caption. As soon as she shared the news, Neeti Mohan, Nisa Shetty and others dropped congratulatory messages for the couple.

“Many many congratulations. This is such a wonderful moment,” Mohan wrote. Sreekanth Haariharan sent his “heartiest congratulations” to the couple. Shweta Pandit wrote, “Little baby girl is all set to walk the aisle. So happy for you.” Harshdeep Kaur also sent her warm wishes for the couple as she congratulated the two. “Congratulations to the both of you 😍 God Bless,” the comment read. Singers such as Shashwat Singh, Sharanya Srinivas, Sid Sriram, Srinivas and others also sent warm wishes for Rahman’s daughter.

AR Rahman’s fans also joined in to congratulate Riyasdeen and Khatija. “Congratulations akka! 😍❤ May your life be blessed with countless gifts of love and fondness for each other. We wish for both of you a life full of happiness and success!” a comment read, while another Instagram user mentioned, “Beautiful start for the Year.. wish you lots and lots of happiness and support for the successful future.”

Khatija and Riyasdeen engagement ceremony was a private affair with only close friends and family members in attendance. On the work front, Khatija has sung a handful of songs in Tamil films, Riyasdeen, on the other hand, is an aspiring entrepreneur and an audio engineer.