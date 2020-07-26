AR Rahman to complete the Dil Bechara song ‘Never Say Goodbye’

AR Rahman produced Dil Bechara songs are trending. AR Rahman produced Dil Bechara songs are trending.

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara released on July 24 on Disney Plus Hotstar. While SSR’s work, Sanjana Sanghi’s debut as a lead actor and Mukesh Chhabra’s first outing as a director is getting all the love, the AR Rahman produced songs of the film are also trending.

Recently, when a fan tweeted, “@arrahman sir complete the last song of dil bechara movie ( never say goodbye ) #dilbechara #SushantSingRajput,” in reply Rahman wrote, “Will do. You noticed an unreleased song.”

Will do 👍you noticed an unreleased song😊 https://t.co/2GMtj8j0OD — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) July 25, 2020

The ace music director had recently opened up about the reason he has been composing music for fewer Bollywood films these days. While speaking to Radio Mirchi, Rahman said, “I don’t say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours. When Mukesh Chhabra came to me, I gave him four songs in two days. He told me, ‘Sir, how many people said don’t go, don’t go to him (AR Rahman) and they told me stories after stories.’ I heard that, and I realised, yeah okay, now I understand why I am doing less (work in Hindi films) and why the good movies are not coming to me. I am doing dark movies, because there is a whole gang working against me, without them knowing that they are doing harm.”

Rahman has composed the music for Sushant Singh Rajput’s swan song Dil Bechara. Dil Bechara is an official Hindi remake of John Green’s romantic novel The Fault in Our Stars.

