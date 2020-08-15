AR Rahman’s Together As One celebrates India’s linguistic diversity

Despite what you would usually expect, "Together as One" does not sound like a hodgepodge. (Photo: T-Series/YouTube)

Music maestro AR Rahman on Saturday shared a special rendition of Roja song “Thamizha Thamizha”. The song, released on the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day, features voices of 65 artistes all across the country who have sung in 5 languages.

The song celebrates the incredible linguistic diversity of the country and once again stresses that diversity is our strength.

Despite what you would usually expect, the song does not sound like a hodgepodge. Instead, each voice fits the other like a component of a single device.

The rendition is titled “Together As One.” “Thamizha Thamizha” was released in Hindi as “Bharat Hum Ko”. Both versions were crooned by Hariharan, who also appears in the song towards the end.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the song was created out of videos shot by individual singers in their homes. After the song, the video credits each and every singer for their contribution.

Happy to be releasing #TogetherAsOne, a track of unity during these difficult times ! 65 Singers have come together to present this Thamizha Thamizha reprise for a very important cause https://t.co/KtMHXtPR2h@usctofficial #USCT #TogetherAsOne — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) August 15, 2020

