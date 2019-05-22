Ganga: the River of People: AR Rahman offers a soulful rendition

Music maestro A R Rahman’s latest melody Ganga: the River of People is a refreshing patriotic song. Featuring cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, it is dedicated to the river Ganga.

Advertising

The video of the song has been shot across beautiful locations in India. It celebrates the spirit of the country and its people who are always motivated to achieve higher goals with hard work and dedication.

Ganga: the River of People has been composed for Apollo Tyres’ advertisement campaign. The official description of the song reads, “India! A country that never stops. A nation that looks towards the future for success and perpetually motivates its people to go for GOLD. A mother that motivates each one of us to search for a brighter way forward. This is an amalgamation of what Apollo, Sachin and river Ganga symbolise, which is the spirit that keeps India striving towards progress. Apollo Tyres salutes this great nation and is proud in #DrivingIndiasProgress!”

Sharing the song on his Twiter handle, music composer and singer AR Rahman wrote, “Humbled to be a part of this fitting tribute to the Ganga!”

Humbled to be a part of this fitting tribute to the Ganga! @ApolloTyres! #DrivingIndiasProgress https://t.co/ckFiFnHFr4 — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) May 19, 2019

Sachin Tendulkar took to his Twitter handle and shared, “This journey across the length & breadth of India was amazing. What made it special was our people & our incredibly diverse culture. Made some lovely memories & here’s to many more as we go the distance together… @iamneerajkanwar & @apollotyres #DrivingIndiasProgress”

In another tweet, he mentioned, “Excited to be part of this wonderful journey!”