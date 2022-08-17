AR Rahman recalls being the ‘only brown guy’ at Hollywood parties: ‘I was taking a selfie, 100 people were looking at me’ 

August 17, 2022 1:29:27 pm
Hollywood has not always been very inclusive of Indians in their midst and while the ground reality might be slowly changing now, with actors like Priyanka Chopra, things were not the same almost a decade ago when AR Rahman was actively working in the West. In a recent chat on The Good Time Show’s YouTube channel, Rahman recalled many instances where he was the only brown person in the room.
The musician was talking about his exposure in Hollywood after he won the Oscar for Slumdog Millionaire. “The doors that opened were… everyone knows me in Hollywood even if I don’t know them. I was the only brown guy I think,” he said.
Rahman recalled that after he won the Oscar, and was a part of the Academy, he would often get invited for parties. “Because I’m a member of the Academy, I’ll get all those invitations. Spielberg invites you, JJ Abrams invites you, Disney invites you so I went for everything,” he said. Rahman shared that never had the time to attend any parties before this but while he was in Los Angeles, he made sure to live the experience to the fullest. “So all the stuff I never did. I went and met people, and even though I would not stay there much, I would just stay for 10-15 minutes, because of loud music and people drinking and claustrophobia. So I will just say hey… (and leave),” he recalled.
But the one incident that stood out in his memory was when he was attending a party by Disney for their 2013 film Frozen. Rahman recalled that around the same time, it was the 90th birth anniversary of Walt Disney. “I remember going to the Disney party and I was doing Million Dollar Arm (at the time) so they invited me for Frozen (party). It was also the 90th birthday of Walt Disney so there was a statue of him. So I was taking a selfie (with the statue), I look back and 100 people were looking at me. I was the only brown person there,” he said.
Rahman famously won the Best Original Score and Best Original Song for his work in Slumdog Millionaire in 2009.
