AR Rahman’s Hands Around the World: Mozart of Madras’ new song is about listening to earth and her needs

The Mozart of Madras and Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman’s latest song “Hands Around the World” is out. Made in collaboration with “We Are the World” creator Ken Kragen, the track is meant as an ode to the earth and a warning call to its inhabitants.

The official statement released by the makers read, “In a bid to raise awareness about climate change, Oscar and Grammy-winning Indian composer A.R. Rahman has joined hands with some of the world’s most notable musicians, visionaries and philanthropists for a global project titled ‘Hands Around The World.’ The project marks the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day, observed on April 22nd.”

“Hands Around the World” becomes even more significant when we take stock of the present situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

