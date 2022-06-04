scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 04, 2022
Must Read

AR Rahman on KK, Lata Mangeshkar’s death: ‘Losing musicians is very cruel’

Singer-composer AR Rahman feels losing musicians is 'cruel'. In 2022, Indian singers Lata Mangeshkar, Bappi Lahiri, Taz of Stereo Nation and KK passed away.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 4, 2022 11:27:10 am
ar rahmanAR Rahman on the green carpet of IIFA Rocks 2022. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The Indian music industry lost some of its finest artists in the year 2022. Lata Mangeshkar, Bappi Lahiri, singer Tarsame Singh Saini aka Taz of Stereo Nation, KK, and Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passed away in the year. Singer-composer AR Rahman recently said that losing musicians feels ‘cruel’. He recently spoke to the media about the music maestros who died recently while he attended the IIFA Rocks in Abu Dhabi.

Rahman said, “Losing musicians is very very cruel because every time they take you to another space. I am really sad about losing Lata ji (Lata Mangeshkar), KK, and SP Balasubrahmanyam. The list goes on but I think the world is societal, it keeps going on.” SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away in 2020 following Covid-19 complications.

Also read |When Bollywood saw AR Rahman’s success as ‘fluke’ but he turned out to be the first successful pan-Indian artist

Lata Mangeshkar passed away in February 2022 due to age-related complications. Taz of Stereo Nation died in May after suffering liver failure and KK recently passed away due to cardiac arrest while he was in Kolkata for a live performance. Bappi Lahiri died in February due to health complications.

Meanwhile, IIFA Rocks 2022 celebrated Indian music and musicians. Rahman, who won an award at the musical evening for Best Background Score in Atrangi Re, said the evening is special for him as things look normal after two years of pandemic. He said, “This evening is special as we are coming after two years of lockdown and suffering. At one time I thought its going to take years to return to normalcy, so I am looking forward to all the performances.”

Also read |Singer Tarsame Singh Saini aka Taz of Stereo Nation dies at 54

AR Rahman’s compositions were last heard in Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2. He has also composed music for Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

IIFA 2022
IIFA 2022: Salman, Riteish, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday’s BTS moments ahead of the grand night
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 04: Latest News
Advertisement