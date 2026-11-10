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Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman’s Delhi NCR concert, part of his ongoing Wonderment Tour and scheduled to take place at Backyard Sports Club in Gurgaon, stands postponed. Ticketholders, who paid anywhere from Rs 2,499 for general standing to Rs 1,50,000 for premium VIP decks, have, however received cancellation emails besides full refunds.
In a statement shared with The Indian Express by Eva Live, the primary national producer for the concert, the concert is being postponed due to “unforeseen circumstances” and “last minute critical developments that cannot be avoided”. According to the company representatives, the concert will now be postponed to next year. A rescheduled date, however, has not been announced.
District by Zomato updated the concert status as ‘cancelled’. ‘District Care’, the booking portal’s official support handle also replied to a fan on social media, saying that the show had been “cancelled” “…We understand how disappointing this news must be, especially if you were looking forward to the concert. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, the AR Rahman concert in Delhi on 21st November has been cancelled. We sincerely regret that things didn’t work out as expected and apologise for the disappointment caused…”
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The composer’s concert in Kolkata, also a part of the same tour, which was to take place on January 11, has been postponed and rescheduled for April 11 due to “scheduling considerations”, according to an Instagram post by Rhythm Box India, local partners with Eva Live.
Last year, many tickets from Rahman’s concert titled ‘AR Rahman: Harmony of Hearts’ were abruptly cancelled 24 hours before the show, with District sending cancellation notices and the organisers citing “production constraints”. Many people had already travelled from different cities to be a part of the show. Some fans whose tickets were valid and who attended the concert had mentioned on social media that there were overbooked. The concert was held at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.
Two days ago, Rahman was announced as the main highlight of Day 1 of the 11th edition of Jashn-e-Rekhta, a festival celebrating Urdu and literature. To be held at Baansera Park, New Delhi, on January 29, this concert is titled Noor-e-Ishq.