Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman’s Delhi NCR concert, part of his ongoing Wonderment Tour and scheduled to take place at Backyard Sports Club in Gurgaon, stands postponed. Ticketholders, who paid anywhere from Rs 2,499 for general standing to Rs 1,50,000 for premium VIP decks, have, however received cancellation emails besides full refunds.

In a statement shared with The Indian Express by Eva Live, the primary national producer for the concert, the concert is being postponed due to “unforeseen circumstances” and “last minute critical developments that cannot be avoided”. According to the company representatives, the concert will now be postponed to next year. A rescheduled date, however, has not been announced.