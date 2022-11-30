scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

AR Rahman congratulates daughters Khatija and Rahima as they buy Porsche Taycan EV worth Rs 1.53 crore: ‘Boss women’

AR Rahman says he is proud of daughters Khatija Rahman and Rahima Rahman as they have chosen to go green.

ar rahman new carAR Rahman shared a photo of his daughters with their new car. (Photo: AR Rahman/Instagram)

Music composer and singer AR Rahman’s daughters, Khatija Rahman and Rahima Rahman have bought a new luxury car. The duo has gone green with their purchase as it is an electric car worth Rs 1.53 crore approx. Rahman, like a proud father, took to social media to share a picture of his daughters with the brand-new car.

The picture that the singer-composer shared on Instagram featured his two daughters striking a pose with an electric Porsche Taycan which is a sports car. Though the swanky car is available in 18 colours, Khatija and Rahima have opted for the blue metallic one. The number plate of the car reads, “ARR Studios”.

Along with the photo, Rahman wrote, “Our young producers of #ARRstudios spearheading cool Metaverse projects @khatija.rahman @raheemarahman Have chosen to go green with the #electriccar. Be the change you want to see. #bosswomen #girlpower #gogreen.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ARR (@arrahman)

Porsche Taycan is Porsche’s first attempt at making electric cars. Since the model that Rahman has bought is not clear, the exact price of the car is not known. However, its various variants cost in the range of Rs 1.53 crore to Rs 2.34 crore.

On the work front, Rahman recently composed music for Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: I and Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. He has also worked on the music of the Hindi film Pippa, starring Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur.

First published on: 30-11-2022 at 09:20:45 am
