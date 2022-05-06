scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 06, 2022
Must Read

AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman gets married to Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed, celebs shower love: ‘Beautiful couple’

AR Rahman shared a family photo from his daughter Khatija Rahman's wedding to audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 6, 2022 9:31:08 am
ar rahman daughter khatija wedding photoKhatija Rahman got engaged to Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed last year. (Photo: Instagram/AR Rahman)

AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman recently tied the knot with audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed. The music maestro shared a family photo from the nikaah ceremony on his Instagram and wrote, “May the Almighty bless the couple .. thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love.”

In the photo, we can see the newly weds, along with AR Rahman, his wife Saira Banu and the other two children – daughter Raheema and son Ameen. One can also see a portrait of Rahman’s mother Kareema Rahman placed at the side.

Also read |Who is Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed, husband of AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman?

Khatija Rahman also posted a picture with husband Riyasdeen Shaikh Mohamed. “The most awaited day in my life. Married to my man @riyasdeenriyan,” she wrote.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Several celebs and Rahman’s peers blessed the couple in the comments section. Singer Shreya Ghoshal wrote, “Hearty congratulations @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan God bless the beautiful couple.” Harshdeep Kaur and Neeti Mohan also wished Khatija and Riyasdeen.

Best of Express Premium

Horoscope Today, May 6, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — che...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 6, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — che...
Tax reassessment: I-T has 30 days to send noticesPremium
Tax reassessment: I-T has 30 days to send notices
Explained: What changes to J&K constituencies meanPremium
Explained: What changes to J&K constituencies mean
Explained: Interest rates hiked, but equities may do well when inflation ...Premium
Explained: Interest rates hiked, but equities may do well when inflation ...
More Premium Stories >>

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ARR (@arrahman)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 786 Khatija Rahman (@khatija.rahman)

Khatija Rahman got engaged to audio engineer and aspiring entrepreneur Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed in December 2021. The ceremony was a private affair with only close friends and family members in attendance.

Khatija has sung a few Tamil songs, including “Pudhiya Manidha” from Enthiran (Robot).

Also read |When Hollywood used AR Rahman’s music: Theme of Bombay to Chaiyya Chaiyya

In 2019, AR Rahman faced criticism after his daughter Khatija wore a niqab at the 10 years celebration of Slumdog Millionaire. This led to many calling out her ‘conservative’ dressing. Rahman responded to the trolls by tweeting a picture of his two daughters and wife with the caption ‘freedom to choose’.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

summer releases
From Jayeshbhai Jordaar to MCU’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: 8 exciting new summer releases

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 06: Latest News

Advertisement