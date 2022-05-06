AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman gets married to Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed, celebs shower love: ‘Beautiful couple’

AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman recently tied the knot with audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed. The music maestro shared a family photo from the nikaah ceremony on his Instagram and wrote, “May the Almighty bless the couple .. thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love.”

In the photo, we can see the newly weds, along with AR Rahman, his wife Saira Banu and the other two children – daughter Raheema and son Ameen. One can also see a portrait of Rahman’s mother Kareema Rahman placed at the side.

Khatija Rahman also posted a picture with husband Riyasdeen Shaikh Mohamed. “The most awaited day in my life. Married to my man @riyasdeenriyan,” she wrote.

Several celebs and Rahman’s peers blessed the couple in the comments section. Singer Shreya Ghoshal wrote, “Hearty congratulations @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan God bless the beautiful couple.” Harshdeep Kaur and Neeti Mohan also wished Khatija and Riyasdeen.

Khatija Rahman got engaged to audio engineer and aspiring entrepreneur Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed in December 2021. The ceremony was a private affair with only close friends and family members in attendance.

Khatija has sung a few Tamil songs, including “Pudhiya Manidha” from Enthiran (Robot).

In 2019, AR Rahman faced criticism after his daughter Khatija wore a niqab at the 10 years celebration of Slumdog Millionaire. This led to many calling out her ‘conservative’ dressing. Rahman responded to the trolls by tweeting a picture of his two daughters and wife with the caption ‘freedom to choose’.