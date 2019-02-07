‘Freedom to choose’: AR Rahman defends daughter Khatija’s right to wear niqab

AR Rahman on Thursday shared a photo on his Twitter account, with the caption, “The precious ladies of my family Khatija, Raheema and Sairaa with Nita Ambaniji #freedomtochoose.” The post comes after the music maestro faced criticism for daughter Khatija wearing a niqab during an event to mark 10 years of Slumdog Millionaire’s Oscar win.

At the celebratory event, Rahman’s daughter Khatija was invited to interview him on stage. Khatija, who has sung for her father in Enthiran, came clad in a saree with her face covered in a niqab. This led to many calling out her ‘conservative’ dressing.

AR Rahman gave it back to the trolls by tweeting a photo where the three women of his family are dressed differently. While his youngest daughter Raheema and wife Sairaa are not veiled, Khatija is seen in a niqab. Through the caption, he suggests what one wears is their personal choice.

After the Slumdog Millionaire event, Khatija took to Facebook and wrote a long post in support of her father, clarifying he never forced his decisions on her.

The post reads:

“The recent conversation of myself on stage with my dad has been doing the rounds although I didn’t expect such an overwhelming response. However, there were certain comments which said that this attire is being forced by my dad and that he has double standards. I would like to say that the attire I wear or the choices I make in my life does not have anything to do with my parents. The veil has been my personal choice with complete acceptance and honour. I’m a sane mature adult who knows to make my choices in life. Any human being has a choice to wear or do what he/she wants and that’s what I’ve been doing. Hence, kindly don’t make your own judgements without understanding the exact situation. #freedomofchoice”

AR Rahman had won two Oscars for the 2009 film Slumdog Millionaire.