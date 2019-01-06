Happy Birthday AR Rahman: Celebs thank the Mozart of Madras for his contribution to music

AR Rahman has turned 52 today. The Oscar-winning music composer is receiving heart-warming wishes from artistes across the Indian film industry. From actors to singers, everyone took to Twitter to wish the legendary music composer and singer, on his birthday.

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor wrote, “Wishing the infinitely talented guru of timeless music a very Happy Birthday! May your musical magic continue to win hearts & souls for years to come!”

Singer Neeti Mohan thanked AR Rahman for being the best mentor. In a tweet, she mentioned, “It is such an HONOUR to know YOU!! 10 years of being a part of your band has taught me not only about music but lessons on Life. Thank you for the MUSIC & being the best mentor.”

Tollywood music composer Devi Sri Prasad also had the sweetest words to say about the music maestro. He took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “HAPPIEST MUSICAL BIRTHDAY to the man who put INDIAN MOVIE MUSIC on the INTERNATIONAL MAP.. ISAIPUYAL @arrahman Sirr!”

Check out who all wished AR Rahman on his birthday:

Happy bday to the one and only #thalaivARR #HBDARRahman sir … god bless ….waiting for ur magical bgscore to unveil on screen soon with #sarvamthaalamayam …. bday wishes to @arrameen have a lovely one ameen pic.twitter.com/crhY2bBiTz — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) January 5, 2019

Happy birthday to the Mozart of Madras @arrahman sir 😀😀🤗🤗 — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) January 5, 2019

Dear @arrahman Sir, wishing you a very happy birthday. I wish for you to have a successful year ahead and you continue to inspire us with your music.lots of love — Amit Trivedi (@ItsAmitTrivedi) January 6, 2019

Wishing the infinitely talented guru of timeless music a very Happy Birthday! May your musical magic continue to win hearts & souls for years to come! #HappyBirthdayARRahman @arrahman pic.twitter.com/amr6bRrODP — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 6, 2019

Dearest @arrahman sir wishing you a very HAPPY BIRTHDAY. It is such an HONOUR to know YOU!! 10 years of being a part of your band has taught me not only about music but lessons on Life. Thank you for the MUSIC & being the best mentor. More peace, good health & success to you 🌹❤ pic.twitter.com/2xvMEbrjPp — Neeti Mohan (@neetimohan18) January 6, 2019

Wish you a very Happy Birthday AR! Best wishes for Happiness & Good health! ⁦@arrahman⁩ pic.twitter.com/Q6a5MZbsDM — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) January 6, 2019

Happy Birthday @arrahman sir 🙏🏼 My musical journey would have been incomplete without you🙌🏼#HappyBirthdayARRahman (This picture was taken during the recording of “Ik Onkar” 😇) pic.twitter.com/GeY9Akya7v — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) January 5, 2019

Happy Happy Birthday to you @arrahman sir… may your year be filled with love and music… thank you for sharing your Sufi soul with us 💫 pic.twitter.com/YgMF0e0dqB — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) January 6, 2019

Happy birthday to one of the most precious gems of world cinema @arrahman sir! A phenomenal composer and wonderful human being 🙏🙏 — selvaraghavan (@selvaraghavan) January 6, 2019

Your music has touched millions positively. More importantly, your persona and deeds for wanting to see others around you grow has impacted people’s lives for good..many lessons to learn from you sir! Your birthday is special for all of us … Happy Birthday @arrahman sir! 🙏💝 pic.twitter.com/IOHKliio5j — Shweta Mohan (@_ShwetaMohan_) January 6, 2019

Happy birth day to one of the most inventive composers of all time ! Love you and your spectacular journey in music and spirituality @arrahman sir. — Santhosh Narayanan (@Music_Santhosh) January 6, 2019

Happy birthday to the one n only @arrahman !! The gold hearted, composed genius! Pride of our Mother India!! — Vivekh actor (@Actor_Vivek) January 6, 2019

Happy bday to our pride @arrahman god bless saar!!! — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) January 6, 2019

Wishing you a very happy birthday @arrahman sir!! May you have a very happy, healthy, blessed year ahead.. #happybirthdayarrahman https://t.co/FNYL88Fm9v — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) January 6, 2019

Happpyyyyyy birthdaayyyyyy to our #IsaiPuyal @arrahman sir…wish u a life filled with more love..positivity and creativity…may you continue to rise in your world of music and continue to win all our hearts…god bless you..so proud to have worked with you…I feel honoured.. pic.twitter.com/xtRROhBZZ7 — varu sarathkumar (@varusarath) January 6, 2019

HAPPIEST MUSICAL BIRTHDAY to the man who put INDIAN MOVIE MUSIC on the INTERNATIONAL MAP.. ISAIPUYAL @arrahman Sirr !!! 🎹🎹🎵🎵🎹🎹 Keep ROCKING as always sir !!

We love You !! 😁😁🎵🎵🎹🎹🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️ — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) January 6, 2019

Dear Sir, on your birthday, sending you wishes for continued unparalleled musical creations, constantly raising the bar. Thankyou for being so incredibly honest & keeping yourself so real. You have been my guardian angel and my guru for life 🙏🏻 Thank you for your magic @arrahman pic.twitter.com/NPG633BCrT — Shweta Pandit (@ShwetaPandit7) January 6, 2019

Happy birthday AR Rahman!