Toggle Menu
Happy Birthday AR Rahman: Celebs thank the Mozart of Madras for his contribution to musichttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/music/ar-rahman-birthday-wishes-shreya-ghoshal-anirudh-ravichander-amit-trivedi-5525483/

Happy Birthday AR Rahman: Celebs thank the Mozart of Madras for his contribution to music

On AR Rahman's 52nd birthday, actors and singers from various film industries in India posted their heartfelt wishes for the music maestro.

ar rahman birthday wishes
Celebrities wish AR Rahman a happy birthday on Twitter. (Source: Express Archive)

AR Rahman has turned 52 today. The Oscar-winning music composer is receiving heart-warming wishes from artistes across the Indian film industry. From actors to singers, everyone took to Twitter to wish the legendary music composer and singer, on his birthday.

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor wrote, “Wishing the infinitely talented guru of timeless music a very Happy Birthday! May your musical magic continue to win hearts & souls for years to come!”

Singer Neeti Mohan thanked AR Rahman for being the best mentor. In a tweet, she mentioned, “It is such an HONOUR to know YOU!! 10 years of being a part of your band has taught me not only about music but lessons on Life. Thank you for the MUSIC & being the best mentor.”

Tollywood music composer Devi Sri Prasad also had the sweetest words to say about the music maestro. He took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “HAPPIEST MUSICAL BIRTHDAY to the man who put INDIAN MOVIE MUSIC on the INTERNATIONAL MAP.. ISAIPUYAL @arrahman Sirr!”

Advertising

Check out who all wished AR Rahman on his birthday:

Also read | Happy birthday AR Rahman: Top Hindi songs that celebrate the maestro

Happy birthday AR Rahman!

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android