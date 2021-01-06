AR Rahman turns 54: Honey Singh, Mahesh Babu, Madhuri Dixit and others wish ‘Isai Puyal’

AR Rahman is celebrating his 54th birthday today. Fans and celebrities took to social media to share wishes for the ace music composer.

Mahesh Babu tweeted, “Happy birthday @arrahman… Wishing you the best of health and happiness always!.”

Sharing a photo of AR Rahman, Honey Singh wrote, “Super Happy Birthday to God of Music , my guru , my inspiration, my ustaad ji @arrahman” Harshdeep Kaur shared a video and wrote, “Happy Birthday @arrahman Sir God bless you with good health and happiness! Dedicating “Mannchandre” – a masterpiece composed by the legend himself. Honestly..life would have been like an empty canvas without his music #ARRahman #HappyBirthdayARRahman @ARRahmanFC24x7.”

Madhuri Dixit posted on Twitter, “May the year ahead dance to your melodious tunes @arrahman. Wishing you lots of love & happiness. Happy Birthday!”

R Ajay Gnanamuthu shared on Twitter, “Wishing dearest @arrahman sir a very very Happy Birthday!! Love you sir!! CVFs Ready!!?? #Cobra #CobraTeaser #ChiyaanVikram.”

Dhivyadharshini tweeted, “Dearest n most loved @arrahman sir… my prayers are that you should always be blessed with more love, happiness, peace, health & wealth in your life and endless music for us to live on it. HAPPY BDAY SIR. INSHA ALLAH. #HappyBirthdayARRahman.”

See all the birthday wishes for AR Rahman here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yo Yo Honey Singh (@yoyohoneysingh)

Happy Birthday @arrahman Sir 🙏🏼

God bless you with good health and happiness! Dedicating “Mannchandre” – a masterpiece composed by the legend himself.

Honestly..life would have been like an empty canvas without his music 🙏🏼#ARRahman#HappyBirthdayARRahman @ARRahmanFC24x7 pic.twitter.com/YyU5SUAEHU — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) January 6, 2021

Happy birthday @arrahman .. May the force be with you! — Rajiv Menon (@DirRajivMenon) January 6, 2021

Happy birthday THALAIVAAA @arrahman sir 🎂 sir need one new picture with you sir 🙏 please help 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DsIB7fN3RL — PREMGI (@Premgiamaren) January 6, 2021

Wishing the PRIDE OF INDIAN MUSIC @arrahman A very happy brithday !! 🧡 The Composer Musician Who introduced the definition of Sound 🎵🏆🥁 Wishing our legend a Super successful year ahead 🏆🎵🎵🎵🎵🎵🎵🎵🎵 pic.twitter.com/8xhpy9xv7R — thaman S (@MusicThaman) January 6, 2021

Happy birthday @ARRahman sir. Always inspired by you and your respect and commitment to music and God. It’s what makes you the legend you are. Grateful to have worked & performed with you so early on in my career. Love & respect always 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/lg8BkqAWtL — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) January 6, 2021

Happy birthday to the emperor @arrahman .. love you sir 🤗🤗🤗 — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) January 6, 2021

Happy bday to you @arrahman sir 😍 Lots of love to you 🤗💛 pic.twitter.com/0qLVib27KS — Shanthnu 🌟 ஷாந்தனு Buddy (@imKBRshanthnu) January 6, 2021

Hearty birthday wishes! Epitome of Simplicity! @arrahman sir!

We love you and your Music!#HappyBirthdayARRahman — D.IMMAN (@immancomposer) January 6, 2021

Wishing sir @arrahman a very happy birthday 💥

Legend Forever 💥❤️ — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) January 6, 2021

Been a big fan of yours for the longest time. A fabulous artist and an extremely humble and proud tamizhan.

Wish you the very best in the years to come Happy birthday @arrahman! pic.twitter.com/d4pu00uold — DK (@DineshKarthik) January 6, 2021

To the legendary @arrahman sir whom we are extremely honoured to have on- board for #Cobra, Wishing you a fabulous birthday And to all the cinema fans out there, #CobraTeaser coming ur way on 9th Jan#ChiyaanVikram @AjayGnanamuthu @Lalit_SevenScr @IrfanPathan @SrinidhiShetty7 pic.twitter.com/Mkdc1e14kQ — Seven Screen Studio (@7screenstudio) January 6, 2021

On the occasion of AR Rahman’s birthday, the makers of Vikram-starrer Cobra announced that the film’s teaser will be released on January 9. Rahman is composing music for the movie.