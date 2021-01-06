scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 06, 2021
AR Rahman turns 54: Honey Singh, Mahesh Babu, Madhuri Dixit and others wish ‘Isai Puyal’

Fans and celebrities took to social media to share wishes for ace music composer AR Rahman.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: January 6, 2021 3:48:28 pm
a r rahmanAR Rahman turns 54. (Photo: AR Rahman/Instagram)

AR Rahman is celebrating his 54th birthday today. Fans and celebrities took to social media to share wishes for the ace music composer.

Mahesh Babu tweeted, “Happy birthday @arrahman… Wishing you the best of health and happiness always!.”

Sharing a photo of AR Rahman, Honey Singh wrote, “Super Happy Birthday to God of Music , my guru , my inspiration, my ustaad ji @arrahman” Harshdeep Kaur shared a video and wrote, “Happy Birthday @arrahman Sir God bless you with good health and happiness! Dedicating “Mannchandre” – a masterpiece composed by the legend himself. Honestly..life would have been like an empty canvas without his music #ARRahman #HappyBirthdayARRahman @ARRahmanFC24x7.”

Madhuri Dixit posted on Twitter, “May the year ahead dance to your melodious tunes @arrahman. Wishing you lots of love & happiness. Happy Birthday!”

R Ajay Gnanamuthu shared on Twitter, “Wishing dearest @arrahman sir a very very Happy Birthday!! Love you sir!! CVFs Ready!!?? #Cobra #CobraTeaser #ChiyaanVikram.”

Dhivyadharshini tweeted, “Dearest n most loved @arrahman sir… my prayers are that you should always be blessed with more love, happiness, peace, health & wealth in your life and endless music for us to live on it. HAPPY BDAY SIR. INSHA ALLAH. #HappyBirthdayARRahman.”

See all the birthday wishes for AR Rahman here:

On the occasion of AR Rahman’s birthday, the makers of Vikram-starrer Cobra announced that the film’s teaser will be released on January 9. Rahman is composing music for the movie.

