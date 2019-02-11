AR Rahman attends Grammy Awards with daughter Raheema

Toggle Menu
AR Rahman, who won two Grammy awards in 2009 for his work on Slumdog Millionaire, posted several pictures from the awards night, which saw Kacey Musgraves, Childish Gambino, Cardi B and Qunicy Jones create history in various categories.

Music maestro AR Rahman with daughter Raheema Rahman (far left) at the 61st Grammy Awards (Source: Instagram/arrahman)

Music maestro AR Rahman was present at the 2019 Grammy Awards ceremony with his daughter Raheema.

The Oscar-winning music director was attending Grammys with London-based Prashant Mistry, New York-based Falguni Shah and US-based Satnam Kaur, who were nominated in different categories for their albums Symbol, Falu’s Bazaar and Beloved respectively.

None of them could register a win at the biggest music awards night of the year.

Rahman also shared pictures of Dolly Parton’s tribute performance at the ceremony as well as a video of Lady Gaga’s energetic act on “Shallow”.

The award ceremony took place at the Staples Centre here.

